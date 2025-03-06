How to get the Google Weather app on your phone

The stock Google Weather app is among the best. It has a clean design and shows all the essential info, including wind, rain, and sunrise/sunset times. It’s also free, which makes it all that more enticing. The only issue is that it isn’t listed on the Google Play Store, so how do you even get it?

QUICK ANSWER You can't really get the Google Weather app unless you use a Pixel phone. However, you can create a shortcut on your home screen to access the web app directly. To do this, open the Google app and search for "Weather." Scroll to the weather widget, and tap on the three-dot menu button. Select Add to home screen, and confirm by tapping on Add to home screen.

Editor’s note: All instructions in this post were compiled using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13. Keep in mind steps might differ depending on your hardware and software.

The good news is that chances are you already have Google’s service, as it lives within the Google app. The Google app comes pre-installed on most Android phones. If you don’t have it for some reason, you can download it.

How to create a shortcut to Google Weather: Open the Google app on your phone. Type “weather” into the search box and select the result with the weather summary. Tap the three-dot menu button. Select the Add to home screen option. Tap Add to home screen when the pop-up window appears. The shortcut will then show up on your home screen.

If you would prefer to download a native Android app, here’s a list of the best weather apps around. By the way, Google has released its Weather app in the Google Play Store, but it is only available for Pixel phones. Additionally, even if you have the app, it won’t show up in your app drawer. You still have to access Google Weather using the method above. That said, it does allow you to use the Weather widgets, though. Here’s our guide to setting widgets on Android, if you want to take advantage of these.

FAQs

Where does Google Weather source its info from? Google currently grabs its weather information from multiple global weather agencies. These include Deutscher Wetterdienst, Environment Canada, EUMETNET, European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Weather Service, Met Office, Unidata.

Does Google Weather inform you of future days' weather conditions? Yes. Once you open the web app, you can check multiple sections. These cover the Hourly forecast and 10-day forecast.

What other information can I get from Google Weather? The app is a pretty full service. You can get information about humidity, dew point, pressure, UV indexes, visibility, precipitation, wind speeds, wind direction, sunrise/sunset times, and more.

Can I remove a home screen shortcut on Android? Yes. Tap and hold on to the added icon and drag it to the Remove section of the screen.

Can I get the Google Weather web app on an iPhone? Sadly, you can’t really access the web app on an iPhone. You can search for weather results either using the Google app or Google from a browser, but it won’t show the whole mobile experience.

