It might seem counterintuitive at first, but you can watch Apple TV Plus using plenty of devices that aren’t made by Apple. As much as the company would like you to own an iPhone or an Apple TV 4K, it needs subscribers wherever it can get them, which means you can watch via Roku and Android, too. Here’s how to watch Apple TV Plus on Roku, including costs and compatible devices.

Is Apple TV Plus available on my Roku?

Almost certainly, including Roku TVs from manufacturers like RCA and TCL. While we can’t cover the full range of compatible TVs, here are the Roku add-on devices Apple supports, broken down by model type and number:

Express Express 3900, 3930, 3960

Express Plus 3910, 3931

Express 4K 3900, 3940

Express 4K Plus 3910, 3941

Premiere Premiere 3920, 4620

Premiere Plus 3921, 4630

Streaming Stick (including 4K models) Streaming Stick 3600, 3800

Streaming Stick Plus 3810, 3811

Streaming Stick 4K 3820

Streaming Stick 4K Plus 3821

Ultra Ultra 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800, 4802

Ultra LT 4662, 4801

Soundbars Smart Soundbar 9101

Streambar 9102

Streambar Pro 9101R2

onn Roku Smart Soundbar 9100

Miscellaneous Roku HD 3932

Roku 2 4205, 4210

Roku 3 4200, 4230

How to get Apple TV Plus on Roku

The Apple TV app can be found and added to your Roku device by searching the Channel Store. That means selecting the Streaming Channels option on your Roku device’s homescreen, or visiting Roku’s website.

It’s worth a reminder at this point that technically speaking, the app isn’t just for Apple TV Plus — any video you’ve bought or rented from Apple will appear there too, as will any third-party video services you’ve subscribed to through your Apple account. But since that content is typically available elsewhere on Roku, Plus is the main attraction.

However you use the app, you’ll need an Apple ID. If you’re not prompted when you open the app for the first time, go to Settings > Accounts > Sign In, then select Create an Apple ID if you don’t have one, or else Sign In On Mobile Device or Sign In On This TV. Mobile sign-in involves scanning a QR code or manually entering a code at activate.apple.com.

One option to begin watching Apple TV Plus is locating a subscription button when scrolling through the Watch Now tab. The easiest way to sign up, though, is through the Apple TV Plus website, since you’ll be able to enter data a lot faster with a mouse, keyboard, and/or touchscreen.

How much is Apple TV Plus on Roku?

Apple TV Plus

The cost on Roku is the same as other platforms. In the US, that translates to $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year once you’ve completed a 7-day free trial. If you’ve bought an Apple device like an iPhone or iPad within the last 90 days, you can extend that trial to three months. Either way, remember to cancel over 24 hours before the end of a trial or subscription if you don’t want to be billed.

Apple TV Plus is also available as a part of Apple One, an umbrella subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and extra storage in iCloud. For individuals, Apple One starts at $16.95 per month. There’s also a $22.95 Family tier that allows sharing with five other people, and raises iCloud storage from 50GB to 200GB. A $32.95 Premier plan is based on the Family option, but adds Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus, and 2TB of iCloud space.

FAQs

Can you get Apple Music on Roku? Yes. There’s now a separate Apple Music app in the Roku Channel Store.

Can you cast Apple TV Plus to Roku? Yes, but apart from Apple’s AirPlay, the only option is Google- or Windows-based screen mirroring from a web browser. That’s because the only Android client for TV Plus is hosted on Android TV (and by extension, Google TV), so there’s no mobile Android app to cast from. On your Roku device, make sure you go to Settings > System > Screen mirroring and switch the mirroring mode to Prompt or Always allow. If you choose the former, you’ll have to authorize with your remote every time you want to mirror something. If you’re using a Roku TV or soundbar, you should also ensure that Fast TV Start is enabled by going to Settings > System > Power.

Can you get Apple Fitness Plus on Roku? There’s no native app, but if you have an iPhone or iPad with Fitness Plus active, you can use AirPlay to cast workouts to your TV. You’ll only see the videos, not any live Apple Watch metrics.

