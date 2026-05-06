Thank goodness: Google says it's not about to reveal a Liquid Glass makeover for Android

TL;DR Android boss Sameer Samat has quashed concerns that the platform will gain an Apple-style Liquid Glass redesign.

The denial comes after he posted a teaser video showing the Android mascot with a glass-like appearance.

Samat said that an Apple-style overhaul was “not happening!”

Google is set to hold The Android Show event on May 12, where it’s expected to announce a raft of updates for the Android ecosystem. The company recently posted a teaser video for the event, and it got some people worried that Android could get a Liquid Glass makeover.

The 15-second teaser video, posted by Android boss Sameer Samat on Twitter, shows the Bugdroid mascot pulling a light switch. The robot then gains an opaque, glass-like appearance. Needless to say, many users in the thread have responded with concern that an Apple-style Liquid Glass overhaul is coming.



The Android Show: I/O Edition returns May 12 @ 10am PT. 🎬You won’t want to miss it: pic.twitter.com/4C88fpbOa7 Biggest. Android. Updates. Ever.The Android Show: I/O Edition returns May 12 @ 10am PT. 🎬You won’t want to miss it: https://t.co/GoHc2IEwzG — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) May 5, 2026

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Thankfully, Samat and fellow Googler Mishaal Rahman have quashed these concerns. The Android boss specifically told a couple of users that an Apple-inspired redesign wasn’t happening.

We’re glad that Google has ruled out an Apple-inspired overhaul for Android. The company updated Android with the Material 3 Expressive visual style last year, and we generally thought this was a fantastic move. This redesign included more blur effects, new animations, refreshed icon shapes and typography, and an overhauled, fully customizable quick settings menu. So we hope Google continues in this same vein with upcoming Android releases.

The Android Show takes place on May 12 at 1:00 PM ET and will be streamed via YouTube. We’re expecting more Android 17 news as well as additional details about the firm’s desktop-focused Aluminium OS project. But we’re also bracing for a few surprises on the day.

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