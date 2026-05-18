Walmart just launched two surprisingly loaded Android tablets under $300

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart has launched two new Android 16-powered Onn tablets, including an 8.1-inch Core model and a larger 13-inch Pro variant.

The Onn 8.1-inch Core Tablet costs $138 and features a Snapdragon chip, 6GB RAM, and up to 15 hours of battery life.

The Onn 13-inch Pro Tablet costs $288 and includes a MediaTek processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a folio case, and a stylus in the box.

Walmart is steadily growing its portfolio of budget Android devices. After launching its new Onn-branded 4K Google TV streaming box and 4K streaming stick, Walmart is now selling two new budget Android tablets for users who want large screens and decent specs without spending flagship money.

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Leading Walmart’s Onn tablet refresh is the Onn 13-inch Pro Tablet. The device packs a 13-inch IPS LCD display with a 2,400 x 1,600 resolution, an unnamed 2.6GHz MediaTek processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also ships with a folio case and a USI 2.0 Active stylus included in the box, something that’s uncommon at this price point.

Walmart Onn 13-inch Pro Tablet

The tablet runs Android 16 out of the box and includes an “Extended display mode” for multitasking and expanded viewing by attaching the tablet to a secondary display. Camera hardware includes a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls. Walmart has priced the device at $288.

Meanwhile, the cheaper Onn 8.1-inch Core Tablet focuses more on battery life. The compact tablet features an 8.1-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,524 x 1,000 resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with microSD expansion support.

The smaller model also runs Android 16 and claims up to 15 hours of battery life. Walmart is selling the tablet for $138.

Neither device includes cellular connectivity, with both relying on Wi-Fi connectivity. Still, Walmart’s pricing could make these tablets attractive alternatives to budget offerings from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon.

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