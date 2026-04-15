This midrange FE phone goes large on camera hardware with a telephoto zoom extender

TL;DR The Vivo X300 FE is official, and it’s getting a global release — though we don’t know official pricing or availability details yet.

Vivo’s X300 FE features cuts to the processor and camera system compared to the mainline X300, presumably to lower the price.

For the first time, Vivo is making the FE model compatible with its telephoto extender. You can extend the X300 FE to a 200mm-equivalent focal length.

Following a limited reveal last month, Vivo is officially launching the X300 FE globally alongside the high-end Vivo X300 Ultra. It’s an “FE” model with trimmed-down specs and a more affordable price point, but crucially, Vivo retained support for the X300 series’ hallmark feature. The Vivo X300 FE is compatible with the Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which is an optional accessory that attaches to the phone to provide a 200mm-equivalent focal length.

The Vivo X300 FE has the same 6.31-inch display as the standard X300, and roughly the same dimensions. Depending on your color choice, the X300 FE can be as thin as 7.99mm and as light as 191 grams. It uses an aluminum frame and IP69 durability protection against dust and water ingress.

On the inside, this phone is powered by Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform. It’s not quite flagship-grade, like the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 in the X300 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the X300 Ultra. That Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is paired with 12GB of memory and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

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As for the battery life, you can expect long runtimes and quick charges thanks to a 6,500mAh battery capacity, 90W wired charging, and 40W wireless charging.

Aside from the weaker chip, the Vivo X300 FE stands out from the rest of the X300 series with its camera system. Unlike the higher-tier models, the X300 FE doesn’t include a 200MP primary shooter. It instead features a 50MP, f/1.6 main camera complimented by a 50MP, f/2.7 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide.

Notably, the rear cameras are arranged in an oval housing near the top of the device. This is a design departure from both the Vivo X200 FE and the rest of the X300 series.

The Vivo X300 FE’s built-in 50MP telephoto camera is expected to perform just fine, but compatibility with the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 improves the experience. It’s a 153-gram extender that boosts zoom performance. This is the first time Vivo is offering an FE-branded model with support for the telephoto extender.

We know the Vivo X300 FE will be made available globally in Mist Purple, Glow White, Luxe Black, and Urban Olive colorways, but other pricing and availability details are to be confirmed. The device will remain supported with five years of Android OS upgrades and two extra years of security updates.

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