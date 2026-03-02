This ridiculous Ultra phone is officially going global with crazy camera add-ons

Supplied by vivo

TL;DR Vivo is showing off the X300 Ultra smartphone at MWC 2026 in Barcelona.

The company also confirmed that it will offer a 400mm add-on camera lens and a camera cage.

The X300 Ultra will launch in global markets, which would be a first for vivo’s Ultra phones.

The vivo X200 Ultra was a China-only release, but this phone kick-started the current trend of add-on camera lenses. Now, vivo has used MWC 2026 to preview the X300 Ultra, and it’ll support a couple of impressive accessories.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Vivo is showing off the X300 Ultra in Barcelona, but it has also confirmed that this Ultra phone will come to global markets. This will mark the first time that the company has launched an Ultra handset outside China.

Last year’s X200 Ultra launched with a 200mm (~8.3x) add-on telephoto extender lens, enabling some impressive long-range zoom. However, the X300 Ultra is stepping things up with a 400mm (~16.6x) add-on lens, dubbed the vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra. The company also promises high-quality 1,600mm (~66.6x) crops with this new lens. We found that image quality with the old lens became a gamble at 800mm, so we’ll have to wait and see with this new lens.

Would you buy an add-on camera lens for your phone? 6 votes Yes, I would 50 % No, I wouldn't 50 %

This isn’t the only accessory launching alongside the X300 Ultra. Vivo will also offer a camera cage for improved stability and flexibility. The camera cage supports various cold-shoe mounts, a dual-hand grip, physical zoom and shutter buttons, a built-in cooling fan, and a frame to facilitate compatibility with the add-on lens.

Supplied by vivo

There’s no immediate word on a launch window for the X300 Ultra. At the time of writing, it’s also unclear whether the phone will support the previous 200mm add-on lens. Nevertheless, the 400mm lens would beat previous add-on lenses from vivo and OPPO in terms of sheer reach alone.

The X300 Ultra’s 400mm lens also comes as we hear more rumors about the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra. OPPO’s own Ultra phone will apparently have a 200MP 3x camera as well as a 50MP 10x telephoto shooter. So it looks like we might be spoiled for choice when it comes to zoom camera hardware.

Follow