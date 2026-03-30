Never mind the iPhone: This new phone might be the best for video capture

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has launched the X300 Ultra smartphone in China.

The new phone stands out thanks to a giant 200MP main camera, a large ultrawide camera, and a 200MP 3.5x camera.

Vivo is also offering an optional ~17x external lens, in addition to an ~8.7x add-on lens.

Vivo has teased the X300 Ultra for the better part of a month now, and it looks like the device could raise the bar for smartphone video capture. Now, the phone has launched in China, and a global launch is on the cards too.

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The X300 Ultra is positioned as a camera phone that could take the fight to iPhones for video capture. However, the core specs are pretty impressive too. Expect a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB to 16GB of RAM, 256GB to 1TB of storage, and a 144Hz OLED screen (3,168 x 1,440). The phone also has a 6,600mAh battery, and vivo confirmed to Android Authority that European variants will retain this capacity. That’s a welcome change from the X300 Pro, which had a 6,510mAh battery in China but a 5,440mAh battery in most EMEA markets. Otherwise, you can take advantage of 100W wired or 40W wireless charging.

vivo X300 Ultra: All about the cameras

Supplied by vivo

Vivo’s new handset is unabashedly focused on the camera experience, and you’re getting a pretty impressive rear camera system. The phone packs a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main camera, making it the first phone with this sensor. This is a big deal as the sensor’s 1/1.12-inch size means it’s larger than all previous 200MP cameras, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra‘s 200MP main camera. Much like last year’s Ultra, the X300 Ultra’s main camera has a 35mm focal length (~1.5x). This is a narrower focal length than the 24mm main cameras seen on other smartphones. Expect CIPA 6.5 stabilization here, compared to the CIPA 5.5 rating for the X300 Pro’s main camera.

Last year’s X200 Ultra also stood out thanks to a 50MP LYT-818 ultrawide camera (1/1.28-inch), and vivo is sticking with the same ultrawide setup this year. However, the manufacturer claims that this ultrawide camera offers CIPA 6.0 stabilization for stable footage on the move. Either way, this ultrawide camera dwarfs those seen on other Android phones. So don’t be surprised if the X300 Ultra takes brighter and cleaner ultrawide shots than rival phones.

Vivo X300 Ultra: Hot or not? 4 votes Hot 100 % Not 0 %

Finally, the X300 Ultra has a 200MP 85mm periscope camera. This is the same fundamental setup that debuted on 2024’s X100 Ultra, down to the identical 1/1.4-inch sensor size. However, vivo is now using an ISOCELL HPO sensor instead of the ISOCELL HPB and ISOCELL HP9 seen on previous Ultras. The manufacturer claims that this telephoto camera offers CIPA 7.0 stabilization, 60fps auto-focus tracking in snapshot mode, and various optimizations (e.g., HDR, color, power consumption).

Vivo is also following in HUAWEI and OPPO’s footsteps by offering a true color camera (50MP, 12 spectral channels) as part of the rear camera system. This is meant to accurately capture the color of objects and ambient lighting in a scene.

Otherwise, the new Ultra flagship also offers plenty of other camera-related features. Perhaps the most notable addition is support for the pro-tier APV codec, following in the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s footsteps. This enables higher-quality video capture and supports pro workflows. Other notable camera-related options include an overhauled Pro Video mode, a quad-mic setup with six audio recording presets, the ability to preview custom 3D LUTs in the viewfinder, and 4K/120fps Log video. Vivo also offers a Film Style video option, which shoots wide, 2.4:1 video with a cinematic aesthetic. The X300 Ultra offers custom photo profiles, too, which can be shared online. These custom profiles let you tweak 12 parameters, including sharpness, contrast, grain, and tone.

External lenses to augment the 200MP tele camera

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The X200 Ultra debuted a 200mm telephoto extender last year. This external lens attached to the 200MP periscope camera with the aid of a special case and adapter ring, enabling 200mm (~8.7x) native zoom and 400mm (~17x) lossless zoom. Now, vivo has debuted a 200mm telephoto extender dubbed the Lipstick 200 (ostensibly a nod to the slightly smaller form factor) and a brand-new 400mm external lens called the Cannon 400.

The 400mm add-on lens indeed offers ~17x native zoom (or ~11.4x compared to the 35mm focal length). Vivo also claimed back at MWC that this extender enables “high-quality” 1,600mm (~66x) images, and we’re guessing that it supports 800mm (~33x) lossless-resolution zoom.

If new external lenses aren’t enough, vivo is also offering an optional cage of sorts for video capture. The manufacturer previously told us that this cage supports various cold-shoe mounts, physical zoom and shutter buttons, a built-in cooling fan, and a frame that supports the add-on lenses.

Vivo X300 Ultra pricing and availability Vivo confirmed that the X300 Ultra starts at 6,999 yuan (~$1,013) for the 12GB/256GB base model, extending to 8,999 yuan (~$1,302) for the 16GB/1TB model. Expect to find the phone in Green, Silver, and Black.

The good news is that vivo is launching its Ultra phone globally for the first time. The company told us that it would share details regarding market availability closer to the global launch. However, vivo’s previous statement regarding battery size strongly suggests that a European launch is on the cards.

This isn’t the only Ultra phone you should keep your eye on, though. OPPO is gearing up to launch the Find X9 Ultra, and it’s confirmed to pack a 10x 50MP telephoto camera. So you might not need an external lens if you want excellent long-range zoom.

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