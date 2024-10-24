I’ve tried Apple’s Google Lens rival on iOS 18.2, here’s how it works

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 introduces Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 models.

Eligible users can utilize it by clicking and holding the Camera Control button.

You can rely on Google or ChatGPT to identify items or landmarks and analyze your environment.

Apple is now offering the second batch of its AI features to select testers through iOS 18.2 developer beta 1. The new Apple Intelligence perks include native ChatGPT support, Image Playground, Genmoji, and more. Notably, iPhone 16 users running iOS 18.2 can now utilize Visual Intelligence via the Camera Control button.

Visual Intelligence on iOS 18.2 is essentially Apple’s answer to Google Lens. When you click and hold the Camera Control button, the respective user interface pops up, allowing you to scan your surroundings. Once you tap the shutter button, you can either have ChatGPT analyze what it sees or rely on Google’s reverse image search to find similar photos on the web and learn more about the subject.

For example, ChatGPT could identify the Vincent van Gogh painting on the wall and the Sony DualSense controller on my desk. It can also describe a particular setup if there’s no interesting subject in the frame.

Meanwhile, the native Google integration detected the Tbilisi TV Tower I shot from afar in low light and provided links to relevant websites and places in that area. It’s a neat way to familiarize yourself quickly with the locations and objects around you, especially when in a rush.

Based on my observation, I don’t believe any technological challenges stop Apple from bringing Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The feature primarily relies on Google and ChatGPT servers rather than on-device smarts. Unlike other Apple Intelligence features that work offline, I couldn’t get Visual Intelligence to function without an internet connection at all. And while earlier iPhone models don’t offer the Camera Control button, the company could easily implement it as an Action button shortcut or a dedicated app.

