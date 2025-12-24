YouTube TV is getting $20 cheaper for select users thanks to a new partnership

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a $20 monthly discount for the first six months of YouTube TV.

The deal is available to new YouTube TV subscribers who are also Verizon Home Internet or Mobile customers.

To redeem, users must link their YouTube TV accounts through the My Verizon app, which combines both services into a single bill.

YouTube TV, not to be confused with YouTube on TVs, is a subscription streaming service from Google that costs a pricey $82.99 per month for the base plan. À la carte plans are coming in 2026, but if you need a way to subscribe to YouTube TV for cheap, then this offer from Verizon could be to your liking.

Verizon is offering new YouTube TV subscribers who are also Verizon Home Internet or Mobile customers a nice $20 discount per month for their first six months of subscription to the streaming service (h/t 9to5Google). This brings YouTube TV’s price down from the usual $82.99 per month, plus taxes, to a more palatable $62.99 per month, plus taxes.

As Verizon notes: If you’re a new YouTube TV customer you’ll receive YouTube for $62.99/month for 6 months, plus taxes. After 6 months, you’ll be billed the in-market standard rate, currently $82.99/month. This offer requires you to link your YouTube TV account through the My Verizon app to redeem the offer. Doing so will combine your YouTube TV bill with your Verizon mobile or home internet bill, and you’ll receive the discount in the process.

If you’re planning to pick up YouTube TV and are already a Verizon customer, this is a great deal. Unfortunately, this offer is not available to users who have previously subscribed to YouTube TV. Verizon does not note any other eligibility requirements.

