YouTube TV’s new plans are the à la carte fix we needed

TL;DR YouTube TV is launching over 10 new genre-specific plans in early 2026.

The sports plan delivers major networks, FS1, NBC Sports, all of ESPN, plus access to ESPN Unlimited.

Other options include news, family, and entertainment packages tailored to specific interests.

Streaming was supposed to help people cut the cord and save. But as live TV bundles got more expensive, that promise faded. Now, YouTube TV is trying something new.

Starting in early 2026, the service will move away from its one-size-fits-everything model and roll out a lineup of à-la-carte plans built around what people actually watch. So, instead of forcing everyone into a single, pricey base plan — currently $82.99 per month — YouTube TV is launching over 10 genre-specific packages.

For a long time, the streaming service operated much like a traditional cable provider, offering a single massive bundle with over 100 channels. While this setup was convenient for some, it also meant sports fans paid for channels they never watched, and news lovers paid for sports networks they didn’t use.

With this update, you can choose channels that match your interests, YouTube tells us. The new sports plan stands out because it includes major broadcasters along with channels like FS1, NBC Sports Network, and all of ESPN. Sports fans will also get ESPN Unlimited as a big bonus.

Beyond the gridiron and the court, there are also new plans for news fans, as well as family and entertainment packages for movie nights and kids’ shows.

The base plan with over 100 channels isn’t going anywhere. If you prefer having everything in one place, you can keep it exactly as is. All the features you use, like unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays, fantasy view, and the option to add NFL Sunday Ticket or RedZone, will remain.

This change comes after a two-week blackout and a new agreement with Disney. That deal made it possible to include ESPN in the new, smaller bundles and allowed some Disney networks to be part of YouTube TV’s new packages, except for MLB.TV.

We don’t know the exact prices for these new packages yet, but the goal is to make them more affordable. By letting people choose what they want, YouTube TV aims to be the most flexible option available.

