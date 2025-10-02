Spotify Car Thing 2.0: Verizon is killing its in-car Google Assistant/hotspot gadget

Verizon

TL;DR Verizon has announced that it’s discontinuing the service for its Hum in-car accessory line.

These gadgets offered vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance, mobile hotspot functionality, and enabled Google Assistant support.

Verizon says it’ll discontinue the Hum service on December 31.

Verizon launched its Hum accessories for cars back in 2015, and these were novel devices for the time. These gadgets can access your vehicle diagnostics, offer roadside assistance, and more. They later served as both a Google Assistant client and a mobile hotspot. Unfortunately, there’s bad news if you’ve got one of these products.

9to5Google reports that Verizon is discontinuing the Hum service as of December 31. The outlet received an email from the carrier detailing the decision.

“We’re writing to let you know that we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue the Hum by Verizon service, effective December 31, 2025. This means that after this date, your Hum device and the Hum app will no longer be active,” reads an excerpt of the message.

The carrier further detailed that Roadside Assistance, Crash Response, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Location Services will no longer be available. Those with the HumX device will no longer be able to use mobile hotspot functionality or NumberShare capabilities.

The HumX could also be paired with a bundled speaker to offer Google Assistant functionality. Verizon’s email doesn’t seem to mention the fate of this capability, but I’m guessing you shouldn’t expect Gemini support.

Otherwise, Verizon says the gadget can be disposed of and doesn’t need to be returned. But I really hope the community steps in with ways to keep this product functional, much like we saw with the Spotify Car Thing, as it would be a real waste of hardware to just throw it away. So here’s hoping Verizon releases the requisite software.

