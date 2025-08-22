On an eligible Verizon plan? Don't forget to activate your Play Pass perk before its too late

TL;DR As promised, Verizon will end its Google Play Pass promotion for Get More and Play More Unlimited plans starting September 25, 2025.

The perk had been available as a promotional add-on for Android users with eligible Unlimited plans.

The good news is that customers who had already activated Play Pass will get an extra six months of free access before needing to pay Google directly.

As first spotted by a Redditor named pntless on the Verizon subreddit, a new email is going out to legacy Verizon customers who previously had Google Play Pass through their Get More or Play More plan, informing them that this perk is ending.

To be fair, many of us already knew this was coming, as it had been quietly announced early this month via the app, though many missed it until the actual letters started going out. The good news is we’ve learned a few important new details around this change.

You have until September 22 to sign up, with the perk officially ending on September 25. For those who have yet to claim this perk but have an eligible plan, you might want to act now. This might seem silly, as you’d only have a few days with the service, right? Actually, no. Verizon is offering a grace period for those who have already activated the perk by the time it is formally discontinued.

Existing subscribers will receive an additional six months of Play Pass access before they need to transition to paying directly through Google, and that seems to include those who sign up now as well, at least that’s the gist, according to Verizon’s support pages.

For those unfamiliar with this Google Play Pass perk, this was a special promotion for Android users with an eligible Unlimited plan. As with many similar offers, the perk was never guaranteed to remain permanent. Still, we imagine it feels a bit like a slap in the face for those who have seen negative changes to Big Red recently but were holding on to hope for better days.

It also comes amid a time when Verizon’s CEO promised in an open letter that the company was “raising the bar” for customer service and planned to take a more user-focused path.

Since then, Verizon has introduced AI-powered chat agents and AI shopping tools, which many subscribers feel have worsened service. It also briefly removed loyalty discounts before reversing the decision in a confusing rollout that only made users angrier. The removal of Play Pass appears to simply be another cost-cutting measure, though it further reduces the perks available to existing customers and risks pushing more users away in the process. As a Verizon subscriber myself, I can’t help but be a little nervous about what other moves might be coming down the road, though hopefully the worst is behind us.

