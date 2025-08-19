Verizon's loyalty discount mess is somehow getting worse

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon subscribers are reporting that the carrier is tricking them into accepting lower discounts.

A new $10 discount on the My Verizon app replaced the existing $20 loyalty discount without warning.

Some users say they were able to stack the two discounts, but many others report increased bills after unknowingly accepting the new offer.

Verizon’s loyalty discount mess seems to be getting worse. Users are now reporting that they are being tricked into accepting lower discounts, replacing higher existing benefits without warning.

One Reddit user warned others not to accept a $10 discount prompt in the My Verizon app, since it canceled out their existing $20 discount and left them paying more.

“It prompted me for a $10 discount off my line, so I hit accept. That overrode the $20, increased my bill, and support says there’s no way to revert,” the user wrote in frustration.

Other subscribers chimed in with similar stories, saying they also felt deceived into accepting smaller discounts. To make matters worse, customers reported receiving follow-up emails with the subject line “Good news — your bill just got lower,” even though their bills have actually gone up.

“Support agent has no way to revert. It’s funny that after my $20 discount being replaced to $10 discount, I received an email titled as: good news – your bill just got lower, while in reality my bill just got higher, up $10 per month. Support agent also confirms my bill will go up $10 per month. The email title is 100% a lie in any means,” wrote a user.

Not everyone is experiencing the same outcome, though. Some users say they were able to stack the new $10 loyalty discount on top of their existing $20 discount, suggesting Verizon may be applying these changes differently depending on the plan. Either way, it’s worth calling customer care before accepting any new discount offers to make sure you’re not losing benefits you already have.

This all comes after Verizon confirmed plans to cut loyalty discounts, raise fees, and remove perks earlier this month, sparking backlash from customers who saw their bills going up. Verizon defended the changes as “adjustments in line with market rates,” similar to what other carriers have done. Still, the company’s handling of its most loyal customers has been a particular sore spot.

Loyalty discounts on Verizon are set to end as early as September 1, 2025, with users potentially losing between $10 and $25 per line. After confirming the cuts, Verizon later reinstated discounts for some customers who threatened to leave. In at least one case, a user said they even got a $20 monthly discount restored after filing a complaint with Verizon’s CEO. But with these latest reports of misleading discount prompts and contradictory emails, Verizon isn’t exactly winning any brownie points from long-time customers right now. Perhaps the carrier should consider clear communication so subscribers can at least know what they’re in for instead of being taken by surprise.

