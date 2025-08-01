On a legacy Verizon 5G plan? This perk is coming to an end.

TL;DR Verizon has notified customers that it’s dropping the free Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perk on some older 5G plans.

This applies to users on its 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans.

These subscriptions will be discontinued on September 22, 2025.

Verizon offers free Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass subscriptions on some of its older 5G plans. Unfortunately, the company has now decided to ditch this perk, and affected users will need to pay for these subscriptions later this year.

Verizon has issued a notice to subscribers on its 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans (spotted by Droid-Life), warning them that Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass will no longer be included as perks. The notice, which was issued via the Verizon app, adds that this is effective from September 22, 2025. Check out the outlet’s screenshot below.

“If you have or get the promotional subscription, it will be canceled and removed from your account on 9/25/25,” reads another notice on Verizon’s Play Pass support page. The page also notes that you’ll have until September 22 to claim the free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass perk. That means you only have a few days to use it before it’s discontinued.

The carrier first offered free Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade subscriptions in May 2021. All unlimited users initially received a six-month subscription, while 5G Get More and 5G Play More users received a one-year membership at the time.

Nevertheless, Verizon clearly wants you to move on from its legacy plans. But you probably shouldn’t switch to its entry-level plans, nor any entry-level plan from the big three carriers.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Follow