Here's how your favorite carriers are preparing for Super Bowl LIX

TL;DR T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have upgraded their 5G networks in and around the Caesars Superdome to handle the Super Bowl crowd this Sunday.

The upgrades aim to provide seamless connectivity for the expected 62,000 attendees.

Super Bowl LIX, one of the country’s biggest sporting events, will be held on February 9, 2025, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Over 62,000 people will catch the game at the stadium, and over 120 million people are expected to tune in live. Needless to say, mobile networks are racing to prepare for the massive crowd and the demands of the Big Game, making 5G upgrades all around Louisiana.

T-Mobile

Starting with T-Mobile, the carrier announced that it made more 5G upgrades to the Superdome, with peak download speeds inside the stadium reaching 1.2Gbps. You’re unlikely to get such speeds during the Big Game, but all upgrades in the pursuit of more bandwidth and speed are appreciated nonetheless. Permanent upgrades and temporary capacity enhancements around the Superdome include: Upgraded indoor distributed antenna systems (iDAS), bringing Ultra Capacity 5G across the stadium.

Upgrades across all macro cell sites in areas surrounding the event, bringing download speeds up to 920Mbps in areas right outside the stadium — like Champions Square. T-Mobile also revealed that it covers 99% of New Orleans with 5G UC (Ultra Capacity). There are also permanent 5G upgrades at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, across various hotels, and more locations like the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Smoothie King Arena.

Verizon For its part, Verizon is also doing much of the same. As the company announced, it has boosted coverage where fans gather most, like Bourbon Street, the Convention Center, Louis Armstrong Airport, Smoothie King Arena, and more. At the Superdome specifically, Verizon has deployed: 509 5G Ultra Wideband and 155 C-Band radios covering the stadium.

mmWave tech for fast and smooth connections.

Real-time network adjustments with vRAN for peak performance.

AT&T AT&T is also marking its presence, announcing that it has equipped the stadium and surrounding areas with an upgraded distributed antenna system (DAS) to handle the crowd. AT&T details that its upgrade work started two years ago, and the new DAS enhances wireless connectivity by distributing signals throughout the venue.

Further, there are 91 zones of 5G Plus C-Band/3.45 and 4G LTE PCS/AWS/WCS spectrum, 5G Plus mmWave including 34 high-power radios blanketing the bowl seating area, and 255 low-power in the back of house and concourse areas. The DAS also features an expanded outdoor antenna system around the stadium, covering tailgating zones, party decks, and parking garages. The Smoothie King arena also gets a new indoor DAS for the Big Game. There are also 11 Cells on Wheels on the city streets to boost coverage during Mardi Gras festivities and tailgate activities.

The three major carriers are looking ready for the sporting extravaganza. Hopefully, customers will have an incredible experience on the ground, watching the game and sharing their favorite moments with the world.

Are you catching the game in person? In the comments below, let us know how was your network experience in and around the stadium!

