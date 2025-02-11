US Mobile will soon let you use two major phone networks simultaneously on the same plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is introducing several improvements, including the new Multi-Network Functionality feature.

This feature allows you to use multiple networks simultaneously on the same line.

It will be free until March 31, after which it will cost $15 per month.

Earlier this month, US Mobile teased a major announcement for February 11. The only confirmed details were that it involved the Dark Star (AT&T) network and possibly new features like multi-network support. Now, the day has arrived. While we dive into the Dark Star changes in another article, the arguably bigger news is that the long-anticipated Multi-Network Functionality add-on is finally rolling out.

From now until March 31, you can add a second network to your US Mobile plan for better coverage at no extra cost with the new Multi-Network Functionality add-on. For example, you could combine Dark Star with Warp 5G, gaining high-priority data across both Verizon and AT&T’s networks without needing to perform a network transfer. You will still need a dual eSIM device for this feature, however.

With these changes, do you plan to try out US Mobile? 62 votes Yes, the multi-line feature especially has me excited. 37 % Yes, the changes to Dark Star are what sold me. 13 % I'm already on US Mobile but happy about the news. 37 % No, not impressed. 13 %

After the initial trial period ends, the feature will cost $15 per month. While that’s not a small fee, US Mobile’s pricing remains so competitive that even with its most expensive plan, you’d still pay only around $59 per month.

That’s much lower than the big US carriers and even some of the pricier prepaid options like Google Fi — at least for those who only need one or two lines. While Google Fi technically offers support for both T-Mobile and US Cellular (at least when roaming), no other provider offers the same level of flexibility that US Mobile now does with this new feature.

Now more than ever US Mobile stands out as a unique alternative to the big carriers and one of the best phone providers in the US. If you have been thinking about moving to US Mobile, this is the perfect time to make the switch.

US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile is the only carrier that gives you the choice between all three major US networks, and the ability to switch between them for a small fee! See price at US Mobile

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like