Could next week's big US Mobile mystery news be support for more than one network at once?

TL;DR US Mobile is set to announce a major change on February 11, according to its latest teaser.

While the teaser hints at something related to Dark Star (AT&T), past comments from the CEO and US Mobile representatives suggest that the highly anticipated multi-network feature may also be part of the announcement.

If true, this feature would enable users to seamlessly combine multiple networks, including Dark Star, improving coverage and reliability.

US Mobile is teasing a major change coming to its service on February 11. The initial teaser video doesn’t reveal much, other than that the news is somehow connected to its Dark Star (AT&T) network. However, after some digging — and based on hints from the CEO himself in a US Mobile subreddit — it sounds very certain this news at least partially involves the company’s anticipated multi-network feature. Beyond that, a few other changes to Dark Star also seem likely.

US Mobile’s CEO Ahmed Khattak posted a link to the teaser in the US Mobile subreddit yesterday. While he didn’t officially say much, he did provide additional details in responses to community questions. First, he clarified that the announcement is not related to the Warp Roaming update — an obvious conclusion to be fair, given that the teaser specifically mentions Dark Star.

That said, the CEO did provide a welcome update on Warp Roaming, stating that it will go live next week. The feature will include a 10GB allotment for the Premium plan and roaming in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, India, Japan, Thailand, and Israel, with another 15 countries coming shortly thereafter.

Even more intriguing, when someone asked about the multi-network feature and if it’s connected, the CEO confirmed that it would be part of the upcoming news. He also indicated that this would not be another beta — it would be a general release. Granted these aren’t official comments, but it’s pretty clear that something big is happening here.

Would you consider US Mobile if it let you use Verizon, ATT, and T-Mobile all at once? 30 votes Yes, absolutely! 70 % Possibly, if the pricing is right. 20 % No, I'm not a fan of US Mobile 7 % No, I'd rather stick with one of the big carriers or another option 3 %

For those unfamiliar, the multi-network feature was previously available as a limited beta, allowing users to add more than one network to a single plan for an additional $8 fee. This differs from US Mobile’s existing transfer option, which requires users to wait for a network switch and pay a fee each time. The new feature would enable seamless switching between multiple networks on the same phone.

If you need more evidence that US Mobile is preparing to announce expanded multi-network capabilities, we looked back at older community posts. In a seven-month-old thread, a US Mobile staff member confirmed that the beta was still active and that general release would happen once Dark Star was fully operational.

Putting all of this together with US Mobile’s recent teaser, it seems highly likely that the multi-network feature is gearing up for a wider rollout — alongside additional changes to Dark Star as it reaches full readiness. These could include even higher priority levels than US Mobile currently offers on Dark Star, improved roaming, or possibly other enhancements.

As for the multi-network feature itself, details on pricing or changes from the beta remain unclear. However, it sounds like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

