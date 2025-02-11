US Mobile’s most expensive plan is adding truly unlimited data powered by AT&T

US Mobile is introducing several improvements today, including the new Multi-Network Functionality feature . While this new feature is arguably the most exciting news here, there are also some big changes heading to US Mobile’s Dark Star network (AT&T).

I'm already on US Mobile but happy about the news.

Yes, the changes to Dark Star are what sold me.

So what’s exactly new here? Most of the big changes focus on the Unlimited Premium plan, which starts at $32.50 per month when paid annually, or $44 per month if paid monthly. Here’s a breakdown of the updates:

Previously, Dark Star’s priority level was set at QCI 9 unless you paid extra for a QCI 8 upgrade. Now, QCI 8 speeds are included at no extra charge, offering typically better performance during congestion.

US Mobile previously capped all network options, throttling speeds to 1Mbps after a certain data threshold. Now, the Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star has no data cap.

Hotspot access is now truly unlimited. Previously, Premium Unlimited plans on Dark Star were limited to 50GB of hotspot data.

International data is expanding — up until now, Unlimited Premium users got 10GB in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Now, coverage extends to over 90 countries, and the limit increases to 20GB.

Streaming quality, which previously defaulted to SD, now offers an HD option.

As with any other network on the Unlimited Premium plan, you’ll still receive all the usual benefits, including a free Apple Watch plan and free network transfers. However, switching to a different network means losing unlimited, unthrottled priority data. That said, you’ll regain access as soon as you switch back to Dark Star.