US Mobile’s most expensive plan is adding truly unlimited data powered by AT&T

No more slowing down to 1Mbps after using up 100GB of data.
Published on3 hours ago

US Mobile logo on smartphone stock photo (3)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Dark is getting an upgrade for Unlimited Premium plan users, now offering truly uncapped, unthrottled data at a higher priority level than before, including unlimited hotspot access.
  • The Unlimited Premium plan will no longer throttle speeds down to 1Mbps. However, cheaper plans on Dark Star will still have limits and default to lower network priority.
  • Dark Star’s international access is expanding, along with other upgrades, such as the option for higher streaming quality.

US Mobile is introducing several improvements today, including the new Multi-Network Functionality feature. While this new feature is arguably the most exciting news here, there are also some big changes heading to US Mobile’s Dark Star network (AT&T).

So what’s exactly new here? Most of the big changes focus on the Unlimited Premium plan, which starts at $32.50 per month when paid annually, or $44 per month if paid monthly. Here’s a breakdown of the updates:

  • Previously, Dark Star’s priority level was set at QCI 9 unless you paid extra for a QCI 8 upgrade. Now, QCI 8 speeds are included at no extra charge, offering typically better performance during congestion.
  • US Mobile previously capped all network options, throttling speeds to 1Mbps after a certain data threshold. Now, the Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star has no data cap.
  • Hotspot access is now truly unlimited. Previously, Premium Unlimited plans on Dark Star were limited to 50GB of hotspot data.
  • International data is expanding — up until now, Unlimited Premium users got 10GB in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Now, coverage extends to over 90 countries, and the limit increases to 20GB.
  • Streaming quality, which previously defaulted to SD, now offers an HD option.

As with any other network on the Unlimited Premium plan, you’ll still receive all the usual benefits, including a free Apple Watch plan and free network transfers. However, switching to a different network means losing unlimited, unthrottled priority data. That said, you’ll regain access as soon as you switch back to Dark Star.

Those on lower-tier plans will still have QCI 9 by default, though, just like before, there’s an option to upgrade to QCI 8 for an additional fee. It’s also worth noting that if you purchase an international add-on, you’ll now have access in the same 90-plus countries mentioned above.

