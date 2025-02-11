Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
US Mobile’s most expensive plan is adding truly unlimited data powered by AT&T
Published on3 hours ago
- Dark is getting an upgrade for Unlimited Premium plan users, now offering truly uncapped, unthrottled data at a higher priority level than before, including unlimited hotspot access.
- The Unlimited Premium plan will no longer throttle speeds down to 1Mbps. However, cheaper plans on Dark Star will still have limits and default to lower network priority.
- Dark Star’s international access is expanding, along with other upgrades, such as the option for higher streaming quality.
US Mobile is introducing several improvements today, including the new Multi-Network Functionality feature. While this new feature is arguably the most exciting news here, there are also some big changes heading to US Mobile’s Dark Star network (AT&T).
With these changes, do you plan to try out US Mobile?
So what’s exactly new here? Most of the big changes focus on the Unlimited Premium plan, which starts at $32.50 per month when paid annually, or $44 per month if paid monthly. Here’s a breakdown of the updates:
- Previously, Dark Star’s priority level was set at QCI 9 unless you paid extra for a QCI 8 upgrade. Now, QCI 8 speeds are included at no extra charge, offering typically better performance during congestion.
- US Mobile previously capped all network options, throttling speeds to 1Mbps after a certain data threshold. Now, the Unlimited Premium plan on Dark Star has no data cap.
- Hotspot access is now truly unlimited. Previously, Premium Unlimited plans on Dark Star were limited to 50GB of hotspot data.
- International data is expanding — up until now, Unlimited Premium users got 10GB in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Now, coverage extends to over 90 countries, and the limit increases to 20GB.
- Streaming quality, which previously defaulted to SD, now offers an HD option.
As with any other network on the Unlimited Premium plan, you’ll still receive all the usual benefits, including a free Apple Watch plan and free network transfers. However, switching to a different network means losing unlimited, unthrottled priority data. That said, you’ll regain access as soon as you switch back to Dark Star.
Those on lower-tier plans will still have QCI 9 by default, though, just like before, there’s an option to upgrade to QCI 8 for an additional fee. It’s also worth noting that if you purchase an international add-on, you’ll now have access in the same 90-plus countries mentioned above.