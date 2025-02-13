US Mobile is delaying arguably the most anticipated feature it has ever announced

Earlier this week, US Mobile announced a game-changing new feature: the ability to use two of the three major US networks simultaneously on a single plan. The last time a carrier attempted anything remotely similar was Google Fi in its early days, and today was supposed to be the day US Mobile’s new feature arrived for everyone. Unfortunately, the general release of the new Multi-Network Functionality add-on is now being pushed back to February 24.

The upside is that existing Unlimited Premium customers will receive early access starting today. According to an official announcement on the US Mobile subreddit , customers already on the company’s most expensive plan will receive an email today with opt-in instructions on how to order and activate a multi-network line. You will need a dual SIM phone for the feature to work.

Keep in mind that the second line will eventually cost $15 per month, but it is currently being offered for free until March 31. Upon general release, this free trial period will also apply to new US Mobile customers and those existing users who switch to Unlimited Premium.

In addition to announcing the slight delay in the general release of the Multi-Network feature, the company also clarified how activation will work:

Feb 13 – Early access to the web app to add and activate multi-network lines (via invite)

Feb 24 – Available to all on the web app to add and activate multi-network lines

Feb 26 – Available to all on the mobile app add and activate multi-network lines

By Mar 31 – Additional improvements to the multi-network experience across our web and mobile apps

This means that while anyone will be able to add the Multi-Network feature starting February 24, it will take a little longer for the feature to become available in the mobile app for all users. While we would have liked to see it arrive on schedule, at least the delay isn’t a major one.