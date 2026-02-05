T-Mobile quietly launches 2 new plans, but you might not be offered them

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering two new loyalty-focused plans, but availability depends on your account and isn’t currently advertised.

An Experience More with Appreciation Savings plan lowers monthly pricing while also reducing trade-in credits.

The Loyalty plan is cheaper for large accounts, but cuts data, perks, and long-term price guarantees.

T-Mobile isn’t making a big song and dance about it, but it has started offering two new plans designed to keep existing customers from drifting away. The catch is that neither plan is universally available, and because they aren’t advertised, you may not even know they exist unless you ask. Even then, it isn’t clear if they’ll be revealed.

As The Mobile Report reports, citing internal T-Mobile sources, the new plans began rolling out today and are limited to certain “segmented” accounts selected by T-Mobile using undisclosed criteria. In short, it sounds like availability depends on who you are, how long you’ve been with T-Mobile, and maybe even which department you end up talking to. The image below shows how these two new plans compare to the standard ones.

The first plan is clunkily named Experience More with Appreciation Savings, which closely mirrors the standard Experience More plan but with lower pricing on the first two lines. You’ll pay $75 for one line or $120 for two, while additional lines are priced the same as the regular plan. That makes it look like solid value on paper, especially for smaller accounts. However, the compromise comes with device promotions, as trade-in credits are lower than with the full Experience More plan. If you upgrade phones often enough, those smaller credits can quickly eat into the monthly savings.

The second option is the Loyalty plan, a refresh of an existing retention offer that’s much more blunt about its trade-offs. Pricing drops sharply for larger mult-line accounts, with lines three through eight costing just $12 each, but a lot of the usual perks disappear. High-speed data is capped, hotspot speeds are limited, international high-speed data is gone, and bundled subscriptions like Netflix aren’t included. There’s also no five-year price guarantee, although existing device promos can remain if you migrate.

Do you think T-Mobile is still a better deal than ATT and Verizon? 485 votes Yes, by a wide margin. 24 % Yes, but the gap is quickly shrinking. 25 % No, they are all about the same. 30 % Yes, but prepaid is still better overall. 11 % Yes, I'd take T-Mobile over any other prepaid or postpaid network. 6 % Undecided/Other (Tell us in comments). 5 %

This latter plan feels aimed squarely at customers with big family plans who are seriously considering leaving. It’s cheaper, but it’s also stripped back enough that it won’t appeal to anyone who values premium data and perks, and it removes the predictable long-term pricing.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced either plan, and there’s no clear guidance on who qualifies. It looks more like a formalization of those offers you might get when you call up to cancel — the ones that sound a bit like the agent is making up on the spot. If you’re curious, your only real option is to ask, but don’t be surprised if the answer depends more on how T-Mobile sees your account rather than on what you want.

Follow