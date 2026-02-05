Search results for

Mobile

T-Mobile quietly launches 2 new plans, but you might not be offered them

The new plans for existing customers haven't been announced publicly, and the lower prices come with trade-offs.
By

11 minutes ago

T-Mobile logo on an Android phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • T-Mobile is offering two new loyalty-focused plans, but availability depends on your account and isn’t currently advertised.
  • An Experience More with Appreciation Savings plan lowers monthly pricing while also reducing trade-in credits.
  • The Loyalty plan is cheaper for large accounts, but cuts data, perks, and long-term price guarantees.

T-Mobile isn’t making a big song and dance about it, but it has started offering two new plans designed to keep existing customers from drifting away. The catch is that neither plan is universally available, and because they aren’t advertised, you may not even know they exist unless you ask. Even then, it isn’t clear if they’ll be revealed.

As The Mobile Report reports, citing internal T-Mobile sources, the new plans began rolling out today and are limited to certain “segmented” accounts selected by T-Mobile using undisclosed criteria. In short, it sounds like availability depends on who you are, how long you’ve been with T-Mobile, and maybe even which department you end up talking to. The image below shows how these two new plans compare to the standard ones.

T Mobile Loyalty Plans Comparison
The Mobile Report

The first plan is clunkily named Experience More with Appreciation Savings, which closely mirrors the standard Experience More plan but with lower pricing on the first two lines. You’ll pay $75 for one line or $120 for two, while additional lines are priced the same as the regular plan. That makes it look like solid value on paper, especially for smaller accounts. However, the compromise comes with device promotions, as trade-in credits are lower than with the full Experience More plan. If you upgrade phones often enough, those smaller credits can quickly eat into the monthly savings.

The second option is the Loyalty plan, a refresh of an existing retention offer that’s much more blunt about its trade-offs. Pricing drops sharply for larger mult-line accounts, with lines three through eight costing just $12 each, but a lot of the usual perks disappear. High-speed data is capped, hotspot speeds are limited, international high-speed data is gone, and bundled subscriptions like Netflix aren’t included. There’s also no five-year price guarantee, although existing device promos can remain if you migrate.

Do you think T-Mobile is still a better deal than ATT and Verizon?

485 votes

This latter plan feels aimed squarely at customers with big family plans who are seriously considering leaving. It’s cheaper, but it’s also stripped back enough that it won’t appeal to anyone who values premium data and perks, and it removes the predictable long-term pricing.

T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced either plan, and there’s no clear guidance on who qualifies. It looks more like a formalization of those offers you might get when you call up to cancel — the ones that sound a bit like the agent is making up on the spot. If you’re curious, your only real option is to ask, but don’t be surprised if the answer depends more on how T-Mobile sees your account rather than on what you want.

News
Phone PlansT-Mobile
