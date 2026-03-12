AT&T rolls out brand new core plans, but only one of them appears to be an upgrade

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is rolling out three new plans: Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0.

The new plans range from $45 to $90 for a single line, and offer discounts that range from $30 to $55 per line for those with four lines or more.

Overall, the new plans are more of a sidegrade or minor downgrade than an upgrade, but it will depend on how many lines you have and what plans you’re interested in.

The new plans are live now and are called Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0, respectively. As expected, the previous Starter and Value plans no longer exist, with Value 2.0 replacing them both.

Starting with the cheaper plan, Value 2.0 costs $45 per line, or as low as $30 per line for four or more. The pricing is cheaper than the older Starter plan, though it lines up well with the pre-existing Value tier. One upgrade over Value is that you now get 5GB of premium data, versus nothing in the older plan. Just be aware that speeds will be throttled after this during times of congestion.

You’ll also get 3GB of hotspot access (reduced from Starter’s 5GB) before speeds drop down to an unusable 128kbps. Beyond this, you’ll get AT&T ActiveArmor security and unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Speeds will vary internationally, and could be as low as 2G levels.

The Extra 2.0 plan is the next tier up, starting at $60 and dropping to as low as $40 per line for four or more lines. You’ll get 100GB of premium data, 50GB of hotspot access, and the same calling, text, and data perks in Canada and Mexico.

At the very top tier sits Premium, at $90 a line, or as low as $55 per line for four or more. You’ll get unlimited premium data, 4K UHD streaming, 100GB of hotspot access, and unlimited talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countries. Data speeds will vary from country to country, but there’s no clear speed cap here. This plan also includes 50% off on a tablet or wearable.

The new plans aren’t necessarily much cheaper or more expensive, and it will really depend on how many lines you have and the plan tier you’re interested in. You’ll also pay taxes and fees separately, but that’s nothing new here. That said, there are a few things missing that were available in other now-legacy plans.

Previously, AT&T offered a healthcare discount, but that was limited to those who had both a FirstNet and a Family setup. This is now the only way to qualify for Appreciation Savings. Another big change is that deeper line discounts are no longer offered. Previously, having five or six lines would net you a noticeable discount over four lines, but now you’ll see the same discount even if you add more than four lines. This means larger families could see their pricing go up if they make the switch.

While I’ll likely dive deeper and compare the new plans to T-Mobile and Verizon’s existing lineup, for now, I’d say that if you’re on legacy Extra or Premium plans, you’ll likely be better off staying put. Those on the older Starter or Value plan may find that Value 2.0 is cheaper than the former and has slightly better features than the latter in most cases.

Like T-Mobile’s new core plans last year, this change will likely be either a downgrade or a sidegrade for most users, but I highly recommend doing your own research and comparison before settling one way or the other.

