Samsung officially launched its Galaxy Watch Ultra recently and, as expected, the device comes at an ultra price hike. Just like the Apple Watch Ultra line compared to the Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung’s new rugged model runs for roughly double the cost of the latest base Galaxy Watch. Both companies’ high-end devices are only available in LTE models.

Normally, I clamor for an LTE model to be added to a lineup (read: Garmin Fenix, Forerunner, and Epix). However, what I’m really after is for shoppers to have choices. Neither Ultra smartwatch offers a Wi-Fi-only model, an option I would absolutely grab to save $100. I don’t use my wearable for standalone calling features, and I rarely hike without a phone in my pack, so I would still have access to the safety features if needed. On the other hand, many runners covet LTE connectivity so they don’t have to lug phones in their pockets.

Would you be interested in saving some cash and going Wi-Fi-only on an Ultra device? Or does the presence of cellular connectivity help in making an Ultra feel like an Ultra? Vote in our poll below.

Would you buy a cheaper Wi-Fi-only Ultra smartwatch, or do you need LTE? 59 votes I need LTE 14 % I would buy a cheaper Wi-Fi-only model 73 % I am not interested in Ultra models 14 %

There are, of course, plenty of other factors to consider when opting for a premium wearable, including device build, durability specs, battery life, and added features. Whether those details are worth the extra cost depends on how you use your wearable and what you value most. Ultra smartwatches have been packing in plenty of overkill that most users don’t really need, and in most cases, you’ll be served just fine with a non-Ultra smartwatch.

When it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, you could grab a Galaxy Watch 7($299.99 at Amazon) plus a Galaxy Ring ($399.99 at Amazon) for close to the same cost.

