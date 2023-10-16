When you think of active noise-cancelling (ANC), you probably think of brands like Sony or Bose. But Apple’s Beats Studio 3 offers some pretty decent competition. The headphones, by default, always have the ANC on, which constantly adapts to the amount of sound around you. Here are two quick ways to manually turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3 headphones.

QUICK ANSWER Double-tap the power button on the right ear cup to toggle active noise-cancelling for the Beats Studio 3 on or off.

How to turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3

Adam Birney / Android Authority

There are two ways to turn the active noise cancellation (ANC) on or off. The first is clicking the power button on the right ear cup twice. This is the only button on the right ear cup, so it should be easy to find and double-tap.

The second is by using the actual Bluetooth settings app on iOS. If you are using Android, you can toggle ANC within the Beats app, which you can download for free from the Google Play store.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

As for the noise cancellation quality, our friends over at SoundGuys concluded that the headphones were passable but not great. Thankfully, the cumulative effect is decent because the Beats Studio3 Wireless is pretty good at physically blocking noise from entering your ears. You can read the full review here.

FAQs

Do Beats Studio 3 have transparency mode? Unfortunately, transparency mode is not available with Beats Studio 3 headphones.

Do Beats Studio 3 have spatial audio? No, the Beats Studio 3 does not support spatial Audio. However, Apple’s more expensive headset, the AirPods Max, does.

Are Beat Studio 3 good for running? While the Beats Studio 3 can be used for running, they might not be the most suitable option because they are big and bulky and are not designed for sweat resistance. Try the Beats Studio Buds instead, or see our picks for the best running headphones.

