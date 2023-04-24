How to connect Beats Studio Buds to your iPhone, Android phone, or laptop

The Beats Studio Buds work as well on Android as on iOS — you can even use them on a PC or Mac. While using the Studio Buds is pretty straightforward, setting these earbuds up can be tricky. Here’s how to connect the Beats Studio Buds to phones and laptops.

How to put the Beats Studio Buds into pairing mode

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

Before connecting your Beats Studio Buds to a device, you must put them into Bluetooth pairing mode. This allows the earbuds and the device you’re connecting to find each other. It’s not too complicated: Open the lid of your Studio Buds case. Hold the Beats Studio Buds near the device you wish to connect to. Press and hold the System button on the case until the LED begins to flash.

How to connect Beats Studio Buds on Android If you have a device running Android 6.0 or later, you can use one-step pairing with the Beats Studio Buds. To do this follow these steps: Ensure Bluetooth and Location are enabled on your Android device. Place the case near your device, open the case’s lid, and keep the buds inside. A pop-up notification will appear on your Android phone or tablet. Select “Tap to pair.” To set up your Studio Buds right then, tap “Set up now.” Sometimes, you might not see a prompt appear when holding the Beats buds next to your Android device. If that happens, pair your earbuds to your Android device manually.

Follow these steps for manually pairing your Studio Buds to an Android phone: Put your Studio Buds into pairing mode. Open your phone or tablet’s Settings app. Go to Connected Devices > Bluetooth > Pair new device. Select the Studio Buds from the list of available devices.

How to connect Beats Studio Buds to an iPhone

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

Getting the Beats Studio Buds connected to an iOS device is also quite simple: Ensure Bluetooth is enabled on your iOS device. Follow the instructions to get your Beats into pairing mode. Follow the onscreen pairing instructions that appear. If you don’t see anything pop up, you may have to open your iOS device’s Settings app.

To manually pair the Beats Studio Buds to your iPhone follow these instructions: Put your Studio Buds into pairing mode. Open your iPhone’s Settings app. Tap Bluetooth and switch the Bluetooth toggle on. Your Beats Studio Buds will appear under the Other Devices section. Tap your Studio Buds.

How to connect the Beats Studio Buds to a Mac

Connecting your Beats Studio Buds to a Mac has a few more steps, but it’s still not too tricky: Ensure Bluetooth is enabled on your Mac. Put your Studio Buds into pairing mode by opening the case near your device and holding the System button for a few seconds. Open the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth. In the list of Bluetooth devices, click “Connect” next to your Beats Studio Buds.

How to connect Beats Studio Buds to a Windows PC

Windows PC owners can also use their Beats Studio Buds with their computer by doing the following: Put your Beats Studio Buds into pairing mode. On your PC, open the Start Menu > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Switch the Bluetooth toggle on > Add device > Bluetooth. Select your Beats Studio Buds from the list of available devices.

How to connect the Beats Studio Buds to a Chromebook

Zarif Ali / Android Authority

You can connect your Beats Studio Buds to a Chromebook in a similar manner to other devices: Put the Studio Buds into pairing mode. At the bottom right of the screen, select Battery > Bluetooth > Switch the Bluetooth toggle on > Pair new device. Select your Beats Studio Buds from the list. If you don’t see an entry for Bluetooth after selecting Battery, your Chromebook device doesn’t have Bluetooth, and you won’t be able to use your Beats Studio Buds with it.

Top Beats Studio Buds questions and answers

Do Beats Studio Buds work with Android? Yes. The Beats Studio Buds work with Android, and there’s an app available for Android, too.

Will the Beats Studio Buds Plus also work on Android? As of April 24, 2023, we don’t know much about the Beats Studio Buds Plus. However, it’s unlikely that Apple (Beats’ parent company) will remove support for the Studio Buds Plus on the Beats app for Android.

Can I use the Beats Studio Buds with audio sharing from my iPhone? Yes, the Beats Studio Buds support Apple’s Audio Sharing feature. In fact, like Samsung Dual Audio, Audio Sharing works with any wireless earbuds.

Can I connect to two devices at once with the Beats Studio Buds? The Beats Studio Buds do not have Bluetooth multipoint support, so you will have to disconnect from one device and then connect to another if you want to use two playback sources.

Why won't my studio buds connect? If you’re having connection issues, you can try one of the following solutions: Reset your Studio Buds

Turn your device’s Bluetooth connection off and on

Make sure the Beats aren’t already connected to another device

Comments