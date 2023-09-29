Did you just get some new Beats headphones or earbuds? We’re sure you want to start enjoying them right away. We’ve already shown you how to connect Beats to your smartphone. Today, we will show you how to connect Beats to your laptop or PC.

To connect Beats to your laptop or PC, you need to turn on pairing mode. If you have Beats earbuds, open the lid first. Then press and hold the power or connect button until the LED starts flashing. You can now move to your computer and go into the Bluetooth settings to connect them. Keep reading this guide to look for specific steps for both Windows and MacOS users. We'll also give you some troubleshooting tips in case your Beats aren't connecting properly.

Why won't Beats connect to my Laptop or PC?

How to pair Beats to your laptop or PC

Chances are most of you are trying to connect your beats to either a Windows computer or a MacOS one. We’ll focus on those two platforms for this guide.

How to connect Beats to a Windows computer: If you’re using a pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, open the case lid first. Press and hold the power or connect button on your Beats headphones or earbuds for about five seconds. The integrated LED light should start flashing. Leave the case lid open. On your Windows computer, launch the Settings app. Go into Bluetooth & devices. Select Add device. Pick Bluetooth. The system will look for available devices. Find your Beats headphones and click on this option. Wait a few seconds. The system will establish a connection. When it does, you can start listening.

How to connect Beats to a Mac computer: If you’re using a pair of Beats true wireless earbuds, open the case lid first. Press and hold the power or connect button on your Beats headphones or earbuds for about five seconds. The integrated LED light should start flashing. Leave the case lid open. On your Mac computer, click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner. Select System Preferences. Click on Bluetooth. Hold the pointer over the Beats headphones and click on Connect. Select Accept if asked to confirm the connection.

Why won’t Beats connect to my laptop or PC? Sometimes things just don’t work! Don’t you hate it? The good news is that there are some troubleshooting tips we can recommend to get your Beats working on your computer. Let’s go over them. How far are your Beats headphones from the computer?: Bluetooth has a range of about 30 feet, and that’s under optimal conditions, with no obstructions or interference. If you’re a bit too far from your laptop or PC, move closer and see if that fixes the problem.

Bluetooth has a range of about 30 feet, and that’s under optimal conditions, with no obstructions or interference. If you’re a bit too far from your laptop or PC, move closer and see if that fixes the problem. Restart your headphones: The good ol’ restart trick seems to work for all things tech. Give it a try! If you’re rocking Beats headphones, press and hold the power button for a few seconds until they turn off. Then press and hold the power button again to turn them on. If you have true wireless earbuds, put them in the case, close the lid, wait a bit, then pull them out and try again.

The good ol’ restart trick seems to work for all things tech. Give it a try! If you’re rocking Beats headphones, press and hold the button for a few seconds until they turn off. Then press and hold the button again to turn them on. If you have true wireless earbuds, put them in the case, close the lid, wait a bit, then pull them out and try again. Restart the computer: Similarly, you should try rebooting your computer. We have guides showing you how to restart both Windows and MacOS machines.

Similarly, you should try rebooting your computer. We have guides showing you how to restart both Windows and MacOS machines. Try reconnecting your Beats: Sometimes simply re-establishing the connection between your Beats and the computer will do the trick. On Windows, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices , click on the three-dot icon on the headphones, and select Remove device . On Mac, go to Apple > System Preferences > Bluetooth , hover the pointer over your Beats headphones, and click on the X . Then, follow the instructions above to connect Beats to your laptop or PC.

Sometimes simply re-establishing the connection between your Beats and the computer will do the trick. On Windows, go to , click on the on the headphones, and select . On Mac, go to , hover the pointer over your Beats headphones, and click on the . Then, follow the instructions above to connect Beats to your laptop or PC. Check the volume: It may seem like a silly suggestion, but I know I’ve forgotten I muted or lowered my computer’s volume. Check, just in case.

It may seem like a silly suggestion, but I know I’ve forgotten I muted or lowered my computer’s volume. Check, just in case. Turn off other Bluetooth devices: Other wireless connections can cause interference, especially if they’re using the same standard. In this case, Bluetooth. Turn off other Bluetooth devices you’re not using, and see if the situation improves.

Other wireless connections can cause interference, especially if they’re using the same standard. In this case, Bluetooth. Turn off other Bluetooth devices you’re not using, and see if the situation improves. Factory reset your Beats headphones: We know factory resetting devices can be annoying, but it is definitely a troubleshooting solution you should try before moving on to more severe measures. We have a complete guide on factory resetting your Beats headphones or earbuds.

We know factory resetting devices can be annoying, but it is definitely a troubleshooting solution you should try before moving on to more severe measures. We have a complete guide on factory resetting your Beats headphones or earbuds. Contact Beats support: If nothing helps, you can contact Beats support for more help. It’s actually Apple, so you shouldn’t have a hard time getting help.

FAQs

Does Apple own Beats by Dre? Popular rap/hip hop singer and producer Dr. Dre and his associate Jimmy Lovine founded Beats by Dre. Apple bought the company in 2014, making it an Apple subsidiary. In short, yes, Apple owns Beats by Dre.

Does Apple handle Beats customer support? Yes. Apple handles Beats support, as well as repairs, warranty claims, and everything else regarding these devices. In fact, you can go to an Apple Store and get support for Beats headphones.

Do Beats headphones work with Siri? Most Beats headphones work with Siri. The feature might be missing if you are using much older versions of its headphones, though.

Is there a Beats app for computers? No. Beats only provides apps for Android and iOS.

Can I update my beats headphones with a computer? You can’t update your beats headphones with a computer. Updating the firmware on your Beats headphones requires an active connection to a phone running the Beats app.

