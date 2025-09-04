The first Google TVs with Gemini are finally here

TL;DR The TCL QM9K series is the first Google TV lineup to debut Gemini, marking the replacement of Google Assistant.

The TVs include an Ambient Display mode powered by a presence sensor, automatically waking up when someone enters the room.

The TVs, which will hit retail later this month, are available in various sizes up to 98 inches and with top-tier specs like HDR6500 brightness and LD6000 local dimming zones.

Gemini on Google TV devices was first announced at CES 2025. It promised to replace Google Assistant and offer content recommendations based on your interactions using natural language. At The Android Show in May, Google mentioned that Gemini for Google TV will roll out first to TCL TVs later in the year. We’re now at IFA 2025, and sure enough, the first Gemini-equipped Google TV devices are here, courtesy of TCL.

TCL QM9K: The first Google TV device with Gemini

Google

The TCL QM9K is TCL’s newest QD-Mini LED TV and the first Google TV device with Gemini and Ambient Display. Google TV’s Ambient Display enables the TV to wake to someone’s presence, show beautiful screensavers, and answer questions at the sound of their voice. There’s a mmWave Presence Sensor on board to enable this task, letting the TV be turned on and off whenever it senses presence in the room. Users can set a distance threshold for rooms with an open floor plan and even change the TV timeout when presence is not detected.

The QM9K comes with far-field microphones, so you can converse with Gemini from the comfort of your sofa. You get features like conversation search, home control with voice, and even support for routines. Gemini event improves media search on TVs, so you can ask questions like “what’s a romantic movie I can watch in under two hours?”

It wouldn’t be an AI TV without some generative AI, so of course, you can create your own AI art screen savers. There’s also an AI-aggregated news brief feature on the TV that can read the news out loud.

Gemini on these TVs will respond based on the active Google TV profile. This means that if you switch profiles on TVs with Gemini, you should ideally get a different, personalized AI experience.

TCL QM9K specs

The QM9K is part of TCL’s new ULTIMATE series, which also includes the previously launched QM8K. Both TVs feature the CrystGlow WHVA panel for an ultrawide color viewing angle. They are available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), 144Hz refresh rate, and an anti-reflective coating on the panel.

The TVs also boast the TCL Halo Control System, which includes Micro OD, a feature that reduces the optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate to help reduce image blooming.

The QM9K boasts peak HDR brightness of up to HDR6500, compared to HDR5000 on the QM8K. Similarly, the QM9K gets up to LD6000 precise local dimming zones, while the QM8K gets up to LD3800 precise local dimming zones.

Both TVs feature the TCL AiPQ Pro processor and support HDR formats such as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Bang & Olufsen audio is onboard, supporting Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, and DTS:X. Both TVs have the standard suite of ports: one RF input, an Ethernet port, one USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, an SPDIF digital audio optical port, three standard HDMI ports, and one HDMI eARC port. Rounding up connectivity is support for Wi-Fi 6.

TCL says the QM8K series will also get Gemini features, but the company did not share a timeline.

TCL QM9K availability The new TCL QM9K series will be available later this month at Best Buy and select regional retailers. TCL did not share pricing details for the TVs. There’s also no word on when Gemini will be headed to other Google TV devices, like the Google TV Streamer. We asked Google, but haven’t heard back.

