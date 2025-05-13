Gemini is coming to Google TV later this year, but the Google TV Streamer has to wait

Google

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Gemini will be available for Google TV devices later this year.

Surprisingly, the Google TV Streamer won’t be the initial launch device for Gemini on Google TV.

Gemini-powered features will first arrive on upcoming TCL TVs.

Gemini took center stage at The Android Show today, with Google announcing that its AI assistant is coming to a broader range of devices, including Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, Android XR, and Google TV. Yes, Gemini is heading to your Google TV-powered televisions and streaming boxes, like the Google TV Streamer.

On televisions, Gemini will essentially replace the Google Assistant to offer content recommendations based on the questions you ask using natural language. For example, you could say, “Show me some action movies,” or “Find age-appropriate shows for my kids.” You can even ask things like, “Can you explain the solar system to my first grader?” and Gemini will surface suitable YouTube videos for the same.

Technically, Gemini on Google TV was first announced back at CES 2025. At the time, Google said users would be able to talk to their TVs naturally without saying “Hey Google” before every query. Google also shared that Gemini would offer more than just content suggestions on Google TV devices. Other Gemini-powered features on Google TV will include generating custom screensavers in ambient mode, using natural language to search for media or photos, and controlling smart home devices when the TV is idle.

Now, Google has confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will roll out first to TCL TVs later this year. Surprisingly, the Google TV Streamer won’t be the initial launch device for Gemini, and there’s currently no timeline for when the AI will be supported on the device. Google also says it’s working with additional partners to bring Gemini to more televisions.

Google previously announced that 2025 Google TV devices will include new hardware features like far-field microphones and proximity sensors. These upgrades will allow TVs to detect when users are nearby and enable hands-free, remote-less conversations with Gemini.

