Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: Should you upgrade?

The Chromecast with Google TV was a major evolution for Google’s media streamer. While it retained much of the design language of the original Chromecast series, the new device had remote support and the full power of the Android TV-based Google TV platform. Years later, Google is ditching the Chromecast brand altogether with the new Google TV Streamer. Is it worth upgrading, or is the Chromecast still worth sticking with or finding one on sale before it’s retired in the Google graveyard? Let’s jump right in and take a closer look.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: At a glance Chromecast with Google TV is at least half the price, though it's possible you can find it for even less than that.

Google TV Streamer has more storage, RAM, and a faster processor than the Chromecast.

Google TV Streamer doubles as a smart home hub, complete with Thread support. Chromecast doesn't offer this level of functionality.

Google TV Streamer has a better, redesigned remote that adds useful extras like a customizable button and a remote finder function.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: Design, size comparison, and colors

While the Chromecast with Google TV updated the aging Chromecast design slightly, Google kept to the same dongle approach. This meant keeping the device out of sight and mind. The Google TV Streamer takes a very different path, with a more box-like shape that is still very flat, almost resembling a wireless charger. The result is a device that blends seamlessly into your entertainment setup and encourages you to leave it somewhere more visible. After all, Google doesn’t want you hiding the Google TV Streamer, as this could impact its Wi-Fi performance and its effectiveness as a Smart Home Hub.

The hardware not only looks different but also adds a few new functions. There’s now a physical remote finder button on the Google TV Streamer, a feature sorely missing from its predecessor. Alternatively, you can also use a voice command or the Google Home app to locate a lost remote. Another major upgrade is the addition of an Ethernet port for more consistent network connections.

While the two devices couldn’t look less alike, there’s still a bit of familiarity. The remote is pretty similar to the Chromecast remote, with a few changes including a slightly longer body, a gripper back, a customizable shortcut button, and volume keys on the face instead of the side. Even the color scheme remains similar, as the Google TV Streamer will ship in the familiar Porcelain colorway. There’s also a Hazel color available as a Google Store exclusive in the US, replacing the optional Sky Blue color that the Chromecast previously offered.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: Specs and Features

The Google Chromecast with Google TV was a great device, but it was also a fairly minimalist experience by design. As a result, the Google TV Streamer improves upon every aspect of the Chromecast with Google TV.

Starting with the hardware, the Google TV Streamer not only has a CPU that is 22% faster but also doubles the RAM to 4GB. Even the storage has vastly improved, jumping from 8GB to 32GB. This increased power not only provides a more premium experience but also likely helps drive the new Gemini-powered AI features.

The new AI features include recommendations based on content across all your subscriptions and your previous viewing habits, preferences, and much more. You can also make a personalized watchlist using AI and get new AI overviews that summarize shows and movies before you start watching. Additionally, Google TV’s Ambient Mode now lets you use AI to generate custom wallpapers and screensavers.

Could these AI features come to the Chromecast with Google TV through a later update? It’s possible (though Google hasn’t confirmed anything), but the weaker hardware might make the experience less than ideal.

The Google TV Streamer isn’t just faster and more AI-powered than before, it’s also smarter than ever thanks to its new smart hub features. Not only is the Google Home panel now available directly from your TV screen, but Google’s Chromecast successor also doubles as a Thread router, providing full support for all your smart devices.

Still not enough new features? There are also some audio improvements, including Spatial Audio support for Pixel Buds.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: Price and availability

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): Starts at $49.99 Google TV Streamer (4K): Starts at $99.99

The Chromecast with Google TV has been available since 2018 and in that time it’s stayed at the same $50 retail price, though you can often find it on sale for as little as half of that. The new Google TV Streamer has massively improved hardware and features compared to the aging Chromecast, so it’s not too surprising to learn it costs more, though its $99.99 price tag is a pretty notable hike that might alienate customers that previously saw Google’s media streamers as a budget solution.

Google’s new Streamer will be available for purchase on September 24, though pre-orders will likely start sooner than that.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: Should you upgrade?

If you’re currently using a Chromecast with Google TV you might wonder if it’s time to upgrade. Honestly, it really depends. If the Chromecast is attached to a bedroom TV or something that only gets occasional use, it might be more than good enough to meet your needs. Then again, if you have noticed the Chromecast can be a bit too sluggish and you use the device regularly, we’d highly recommend an upgrade.

We can tell you that at this point we wouldn’t recommend a Chromecast with Google TV unless you’re planning to use it infrequently and find it on sale. The Google TV Streamer does everything the Chromecast can do, only better, making it a natural upgrade choice. It also adds plenty of new features on top including a Thread router.

What if you don’t have an extensive smart home setup or don’t necessarily care about Thread support? In that case, I’d highly recommend the Onn 4K Pro ($49.88 at Walmart) as it has a lot of the same functionality as this new streamer, performs substantially better than the Chromecast with Google TV, and yet costs half as much due to missing extras like the Thread router.

Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast with Google TV: FAQ

How does ethernet help the Google TV Streamer? While you’re not required to use the ethernet port, this is a nice extra as it provides better connection stability for the smart hub. It also should provide a more stable experience for game streaming activities as well.

Can you cast Apple TV Plus to Google TV Streamer or the Chromecast? Apple’s official Android app doesn’t support casting, unfortunately. While you can’t cast from your phone, there is a native Google TV app that works on both devices.

Do Google TV Streamer and Chromecast require WiFi? Yes, Wi-Fi is required to setup the device and to fully use it, though there are certainly some unofficial workarounds that can allow you to use them locally but with limited functionality overall.

Do Google TV Streamer and Chromecast work with iPhone? Yes, though there are some limitations. Video apps like Netflix, Hulu, and others work great for casting on iPhone, but Chrome for iOS doesn’t support casting while the Android version does.

Do Google TV Streamer and Chromecast support AirPlay? Technically no, though there are third-party apps on the App Store that will act as a go-between, allowing you to cast over AirPlay content to the Chromecast and Google TV Streamer.

Do Google TV Streamer and Chromecast work with any TV? Yes, any TV that has an HDMI port will support the Chromecast with Google TV and the Google TV Streamer without issue.