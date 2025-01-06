Google TVs will soon let you talk to them without the remote

Google

TL;DR New Google TV devices will have far-field microphones that make it easier to start conversations with the voice assistant.

These devices will also feature proximity sensors to tell when you’re approaching the TV.

Google TV will use Gemini models to make the voice assistant more conversational.

Get ready to start talking to your Google TV’s voice assistant more in the near future. The tech giant is integrating Gemini models with the voice assistant and giving Google TV devices new hardware to make it easier to initiate a conversation.

At CES, the Mountain View-based firm announced a few changes coming to Google TV devices. Just as it did for its smart speakers, Google TV’s voice assistant is getting Gemini integration. This move is aimed at allowing users to have more natural conversations with their TVs. This means you won’t have to say “Hey, Google” after every question.

Having Gemini on Google TV will also bring a few other benefits as well, including: Responses with YouTube videos: You’ll be able to ask questions like “What are the best tourist spots in Japan?” and get responses with relevant YouTube videos included.

You’ll be able to ask questions like “What are the best tourist spots in Japan?” and get responses with relevant YouTube videos included. Customized screensavers: Gemini will generate custom artwork to use as your screensaver when your TV enters ambient mode.

Gemini will generate custom artwork to use as your screensaver when your TV enters ambient mode. Searching media and Google Photos: You’ll be able to use natural language to search for media or photos. For example, you could ask “Show me photos from my trip to Mexico.”

You’ll be able to use natural language to search for media or photos. For example, you could ask “Show me photos from my trip to Mexico.” Ambient mode smart device control: You’ll be able to control various smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode. Google says that these features will be rolling out to select Google TV devices later this year.

Meanwhile, 2025 Google TV devices will be getting new hardware in the form of far-field microphones and proximity sensors. With the inclusion of far-field microphones, you’ll be able to talk to your TV just like you would with your smart speaker. The best part about this is you’ll no longer have to get up and grab your remote to initiate the voice assistant.

As for the proximity sensors, these will tell the TV when you’re approaching it. This will allow the TV to show you an onscreen hub with personalized widgets. Although the hub is still in development, something it would be able to do is show you an overview of the day’s news, the weather, and so on.

