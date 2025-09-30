Search results for

Today's T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is all about keeping your phone clean

The phone cleaning kit will come in handy in keeping your phone smudge-free.
42 minutes ago

T-Mobile logo on an Android phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • T-Mobile is offering a free phone cleaning kit to its customers today as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays.
  • The freebie can be claimed in the T-Life app and redeemed at corporate T-Mobile stores.
  • Other deals this week include discounted Pizza Hut melts, free photo prints, and Shell fuel rewards.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is T-Mobile’s wildly popular loyalty program. While it’s not a compelling reason by itself to switch to the carrier, the occasional freebies pair very well with T-Mobile’s deals and plans. We’ve seen the company offer crazy $0.01 chicken tenders, free Slurpees, and water bottles that unintentionally warp under the sun. T-Mobile Tuesdays is back this week with a new freebie, and this one will come in very handy in keeping your phone clean.

As The Mobile Report highlights, T-Mobile corporate stores will hand out free phone cleaning kits today, September 30, as part of T-Mobile Tuesday benefits. This cleaning kit includes a screen cleaning spray featuring the T-Mobile “T” logo, as well as a cleaning cloth.

T Mobile Tuesday Free cleaning kit
The Mobile Report

To receive this free cleaning kit, save the offer in the T-Life app today and redeem it at any corporate-owned T-Mobile store. You can use this T-Mobile Tuesdays Store Locator to find the closest location to you. Remember that third-party stores will not be handing out physical freebies, so be sure to visit a corporate store.

Yes, this free cleaning kit is a fairly generic product that is dime-a-dozen on online stores. A freebie is a freebie, though, and if you are near a corporate T-Mobile store, you may as well pop in for a cleaner phone.

If the free phone cleaning kit doesn’t scratch your itch, the report notes that there is also a Pizza Hut deal, offering the company’s “Loaded Melts” for a very low price with a qualifying purchase. T-Mobile users can also grab free photo prints from Photo Prints Now. Topping off the offers is the usual Shell fuel rewards perk, which usually gives $0.30 off per gallon at Shell fuel locations. The fine print on these offers isn’t clear at the moment, so do check them out in the T-Life app.

News
T-Mobile
