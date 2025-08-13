T-Mobile’s latest freebie aims to beat the heat, but melts under pressure — literally!

TL;DR A viral Reddit post shows a warped T-Mobile Tuesdays water bottle.

The poster claims it deformed after a couple of hours in a hot car, while the top comment suggests the bottles can shrink in the dishwasher.

The freebie is available at T-Mobile corporate stores via the T-Life app through July 29.

The latest T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway was meant to keep customers hydrated this summer, but one viral image suggests that the free water bottle might not be built to last in the hot weather.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

A Reddit post in the r/tmobile subreddit showing a warped bottle has racked up over 1,400 upvotes. The poster said they left it in their car for only a couple of hours before it noticeably deformed. The top reply, with nearly 500 upvotes, claims other bottles didn’t survive a trip through the dishwasher either.

The bottle is part of this week’s Tuesday promotion, available free at T-Mobile corporate stores through July 29 when claimed via the T-Life app. It’s a simple black plastic design with magenta accents and a T-Mobile logo. Most people wouldn’t have expected such a free gift to be of the highest durability, but it’s a bit embarrassing that the hot-weather aid can’t take the heat itself.

Some commenters contrasted it with past giveaways they still use years later, from umbrellas to reusable shopping bags, noting that the quality of smaller freebies can vary. For anyone picking one up, it may be best to keep it out of hot cars and away from dishwashers if you want it to keep its shape.

Follow