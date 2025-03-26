T-Mobile ran out of $0.01 chicken tenders, and some people aren't happy

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile had a great $0.01 Wingstop three-piece chicken tender combo deal as part of its latest T-Mobile Tuesday reward.

The reward caused a rush at Wingstop, with several locations sold out.

The offer was ultimately pulled completely, even for people with unused redeemable codes.

T-Mobile’s wildly popular loyalty program, T-Mobile Tuesdays, offers great deals and rewards to T-Mobile customers. This week marked the return of the free MLB.TV season pass for baseball fans, but loyalists also spotted a new offer: a three-piece chicken tender combo from Wingstop for a crazy low $0.01.

Reddit user stuman1974 managed to grab the $0.01 offer, sharing their spoils with us to make us jealous:

The user even clubbed it with Wingstop’s $2 Tender Tuesday offer and got super lucky when they received a third strip for free. We can debate endlessly on whether Wingstop is top-tier or mid, but it’s easy to accept that this is an excellent deal for $2.18, just for being a lucky T-Mobile customer:

Many others seem to agree that this was a great offer, with some managing to pick up three meals for just $0.03. It comes as no surprise then that several Wingstop locations were said to be packed with customers, wait times were long, and eventually, many locations allegedly ran out of stock for tenders. Another Reddit user mentions that Wingstop workers allegedly didn’t know about the promotion until T-Mobile dropped it.

As The Mobile Report points out, this offer was popular enough to overwhelm Wingstop. For users of the T-Life app, it is now marked as “sold out,” and T-Mobile appears to have rescinded it even for customers who had pre-saved it.

Usually, when customers save a “limited” offer to their T-Life account, they can redeem it at a later date, even if the offer itself sells out before the expiration date, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here. Even customers who redeemed the T-Life offer and got a promo code couldn’t eventually redeem it on the Wingstop website, all within a few hours. They ended up getting an error that said, “This offer was so popular that we have Sold Out,” as shared by Reddit user Victoria4DX, who called it a “scam.” This pull is leaving some customers a bad taste in the mouth, and we’re talking beyond some mid tendies here.

The Mobile Report reached out to T-Mobile and received the following response from a spokesperson: Thanks for reaching out. Customers loved the $0.01 Wingstop combo so much that stores sold out – something that hasn’t happened for a few years! We love that our customers love T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, including these delicious chicken tenders. We’re committed to providing our customers the best possible experience and we apologize for the inconvenience. Did you manage to redeem T-Mobile Tuesday’s Wingstop offer? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like