T-Mobile will now offer this tasty new T-Mobile Tuesday treat every week, starting today

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will now offer a free Slurpee once per month as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program.

You can redeem the offer at Speedway or 7-Eleven locations.

The promotion starts today, March 4.

While T-Mobile Tuesdays has arguably become less impressive over the last couple of years, the good news is that there are still some great deals from time to time. This has been especially true in recent months, with the Uncarrier offering several popular promotions, including a holiday glass giveaway and a free MLS Season Pass. T-Mobile’s streak of decent promotions continues with its latest offer (via The Mobile Report), a perfect way to kick off spring and its rising temperatures: a free Slurpee.

T-Mobile will now offer a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink every month, redeemable through the T Life app starting today. The promotion is also available at Speedway locations. It appears to be a permanent promotion that subscribers can claim once per month. The offer applies to both T-Mobile customers and those on compatible Metro by T-Mobile plans.

Looking for even more tasty freebies? T-Mobile is also offering a free Wendy’s chicken sandwich through the T Life app. Paired with the Slurpee, this could make for the perfect cheat-day treat. While these two items have a combined value of around $6, they’re still a nice bonus and it’s a nice reminder that T-Mobile still has a few real advantages over the other big three carriers.

A Slurpee might not be a game-changer, but it’s good to see T-Mobile remain committed to offering unique T-Mobile Tuesdays extras — even if its promotions have slowed down a bit compared to years past.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like