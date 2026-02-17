T-Mobile Apple glitch is changing customers to the wrong plans

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some T-Mobile customers say their plans changed after buying an iPhone via the Apple Store app.

Reports suggest the issue occurs when linking a promo during the Apple app checkout, rather than on Apple’s website.

Affected users say T-Mobile can restore previous plans if you contact support.

Apple’s March 4 showcase is just around the corner, and there’s a reasonable chance we might see the iPhone 17e unveiled. If you’re eyeing that or any other new iPhone and planning to buy through Apple, there’s something you may want to double-check before and after you check out.

Would you ever upgrade from a T-Mobile legacy plan to the new Better Value Plan? 283 votes Yes, in fact I already did. 16 % Possibly, I'm considering it. 20 % No, I'll keep my existing T-Mobile plan. 53 % No, I'd rather jump ship for prepaid. 10 %

According to The Mobile Report, some T-Mobile customers say their plans were unexpectedly changed after upgrading via the Apple Store app. These cases involve orders placed directly with Apple, where customers log in to their T-Mobile accounts during checkout to apply carrier trade-in credits or promotional pricing.

The difference between getting your new iPhone through T-Mobile and Apple is just a matter of process. When you go through the carrier, everything stays inside T-Mobile’s own system. When you buy from Apple and attach a T-Mobile promo, Apple’s checkout flow connects to your carrier account to verify eligibility and apply the offer. Based on reports shared on Reddit and the unofficial T-Mobile Discord server, it’s during that connection process in the Apple Store app where some customers say their plans were switched.

One user who ordered an iPhone 17 Pro Max through the Apple Store app said their plan was changed from Go5G Plus to Experience Beyond after activation. They were able to contact T-Mobile and have the change reversed. Others in the same discussions wondered whether a prompt may have been missed during checkout. As far as we know, the issue doesn’t occur when placing orders on Apple’s website rather than the Apple Store app.

There’s no sign that this is widespread, and the reports so far suggest the changes can be reversed. Customers who contacted T-Mobile support — including through T-Force or the retention department — said they were able to restore their previous plans.

If you’re upgrading through Apple and linking a T-Mobile promo, it’s worth paying close attention to any screens referencing plan options before you finalize your order. After activation, take a minute to check your plan details in your T-Mobile account. If something looks off, contact T-Mobile support as soon as possible to request a reversal.

