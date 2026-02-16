Apple sets next showcase for March 4 — here’s what we know

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has sent out invites to a “special Apple Experience” on March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai.

The invite is light on detail, but it is speculated that Apple could use the event to launch new products.

The timing roughly aligns with the expected debut of the mid-range iPhone 17e.

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked showcase on February 25 expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series, its biggest rival isn’t prepared to relinquish the limelight for long. Apple has invited members of the press to what it’s calling a “special Apple Experience” on March 4, with in-person gatherings planned for New York, London, and Shanghai. The events are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM ET, though the company hasn’t shared any details about what will be shown.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg revealed an invitation on X, going on to expand in the publication that Apple is preparing to announce several new devices in the coming weeks, and the March 4 gatherings are tied to that broader launch window. He specifically uses the term “product launch” and notes that Apple has a slate of products expected in the first half of 2026. They include updated Macs and iPads, as well as the iPhone 17e.

The wording is notably different from Apple’s usual “Special Event” branding. In the invitation, the company simply asks media to “join us in person,” and there’s no mention of a livestream or keynote — at least not yet.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any specific hardware for March 4, but the timing could line up with the anticipated debut of the iPhone 17e. The previous model launched in late February last year, and recent reports suggest its successor will stick to a similar price point while adopting a newer chip and a handful of feature upgrades.

At this stage, everything more than the details of when the event will be held is speculation. However, if that proves accurate, the next few weeks are shaping up to be a busy period for new phone launches.

