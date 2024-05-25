Loads of people are thinking about moving from T-Mobile after price hikes

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We braced for unwelcome T-Mobile news earlier this week, and it turned out that the company has instituted price increases on many older plans. The hikes affect plans like Simple Choice, ONE, and some Magenta tiers, but there hasn’t been great transparency here.

It should come as no surprise that roughly a third of our polled YouTube and website audiences are thinking about switching to a new carrier following these price hikes. More specifically, 35% of polled YouTube followers said they’re thinking about a switch, compared to 33% in our website poll.

This wasn’t the only option people used to express their displeasure. A notable 36% of polled website users said they were disappointed as they thought they had a price-lock guarantee. Meanwhile, 16% of YouTube respondents chose this answer. Six percent of respondents on each platform also said they understood the need to adjust for inflation but that this price hike was still high. A further 14% of YouTube respondents and 7% of polled readers also expressed their displeasure with T-Mobile’s lack of transparency.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Didn’t realize but oh well. Not really surprised. I think it is about time to pay off my phone and switch carriers though,” said YouTube follower @NehemYah810.

“Is a class action lawsuit an option as they have not honored the rate I and many thousands of others signed up for (sic),” asked an anonymous reader.

“They were already higher than anyone else for me,” said YouTube follower @j.wick.

Not all bad news for T-Mobile If it’s any consolation for the carrier, 10% of surveyed readers said they weren’t surprised by these price increases given the wider trend of price hikes, with this figure rising to 28% in our YouTube poll.

“My T-Mobile bill when up $2 but my rent $750 so I’m happy with T-Mobile (sic),” said YouTube follower @andresmiami031681.

“Mine only went up $2 due to a watch line. I’m better off than others I know, but for right now it’s still the best value for me,” added follower @jerseydevil1995.

In any event, people upset by these latest price hikes might want to consider AT&T’s plans and Verizon’s offerings if they’re thinking about a switch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments