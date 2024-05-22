Poll: Tell us how you feel about T-Mobile's price hikes

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As previously rumored, T-Mobile has now confirmed a price hike for many of its legacy customers. While the company hasn’t officially specified all affected plans, as of now, it’s known that the increase will impact those on Simple Choice, ONE, and some Magenta plans, as well as potentially older plans, including some from Sprint.

Affected customers are receiving text messages notifying them of the $5 increase per voice line and $2 increase per connected device line, effective June 5. If you’re a T-Mobile user or have been affected by this price hike, we want to know your thoughts and feelings about this change.

What do you think of the T-Mobile price hike? 244 votes I'm considering switching to a different carrier 28 % I get the need to adjust for inflation, but the increase is too high 6 % I'm concerned about the lack of transparency from T-Mobile 3 % I'm disappointed, I thought I had a price-lock guarantee 37 % I'm not surprised, prices are going up everywhere 13 % It doesn't affect me, I'm on a different plan/carrier 13 %

The company’s official statement cites rising costs and inflation as the reason for the change, stating it’s the first price adjustment in nearly a decade. However, with notifications going out on May 22, customers are left with less than two weeks to adjust to the change, which has added to the dissatisfaction.

The rollout of the price increase and notification messages seems to be staggered, causing further confusion among some customers. Some have reported not receiving a notification despite being on an affected plan.

While we understand that inflation is a reality and prices inevitably rise over time, the timing and extent of these increases are leaving many customers feeling the pinch. X/Twitter users are sharing T-Mobile’s recent financial report, which showcased record growth and profits in Q1 2024.

If you’re unsure whether your plan is affected, contact T-Mobile customer service or check your account for any notifications. In case you’re looking to switch, there are many good cheap phone plans available right now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments