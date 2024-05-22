T-Mobile confirms some legacy plans face a price increase

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has officially announced it is raising prices on Simple Choice and ONE plans.

Rates for voice plans are increasing by $5/line per month and connected device plans are increasing by $2/line per month.

The changes will go into effect after June 5.

Recently, it was reported that T-Mobile could be preparing to announce a price hike for some of its plans. Unfortunately, it turns out that the report was correct as the carrier has now made it official.

It was revealed earlier today by an apparent T-Mobile employee on Reddit that the carrier plans to raise rates on some old plans by $2 to $5 per voice line. The user included a screenshot of an internal slide detailing the news to substantiate their claims. Now the company has announced the change on its website and has sent notifications to customers affected by the rate increase.

T-Mobile states, “Beginning June 5, the rate of your voice plan will increase by $5.00/line per month. And the rate of your connected device plan will increase by $2.00/line per month.” Additionally, the carrier claims this is the first time it has done this in nearly a decade.

As the company notes in the FAQ section below the announcement, the rate change is due to rising costs and inflation. While you won’t see a change to your bill this month, T-Mobile says it will be reflected in your first bill after June 5.

As you can imagine, users on Reddit aren’t too thrilled about the news. One user who claims to be an employee says they received the notification at work while at the same time “being screamed at over it” by a customer. Another user expressed their sentiments about the change by taking a quote from Star Wars, “We have altered the deal, pray we do not alter it any further.”

Right now, there seems to be some confusion over who is affected. According to The Mobile Report, the rate changes apply to customers on Simple Choice and ONE plans, and even plans as new as Magenta. However, not everyone on a specific plan has been impacted as some ONE plan customers have not yet received a notification. It seems if you have Price Lock, then your bill won’t be affected.

Something important to note is that ONE plans are covered by the “Un-Contract Promise.” This is “a commitment T-Mobile made to customers in 2017 that only you can change what you pay and we mean it. To show how committed T-Mobile is, if you activated your account between January 2017 and April 28, 2022, we will pay your final month’s recurring service charges if we were to raise prices and you choose to leave. Just let us know within 60 days.”

The outlet points out that other older T-Mobile plans and legacy Sprint plans have likely been impacted as well. T-Mobile is reportedly being vague about which accounts are affected and is using the opportunity to offer newer plans to customers.

