The best Cricket Wireless deals: Free Samsung and Motorola devices

Cricket Wireless is the no-contract subsidiary of AT&T, offering customers a way to get affordable smartphones with cheap prepaid plans. While many of Cricket’s smartphones are already priced pretty reasonably, some special Cricket deals stand out right now. We’ve compiled the best Cricket deals in this post, but be aware that various terms and conditions apply.

Cricket mainly offers phone savings when you join the carrier, although they have occasional price drops on plans. To learn more about what Cricket offers in terms of plans, check out our Cricket Wireless buyer’s guide.

1. Get a new smartphone for free

Right now, Cricket Wireless is offering several smartphone deals for free. You have to switch your old number over to Cricket (excluding any AT&T numbers), then sign up for a plan that’s at least $30 or $60 per month, depending on the device you want. As with all phones sold by Cricket, these handsets must be used on the carrier for six months before they can be truly unlocked.

There are plenty of free options right now, which you can check out below. The list changes regularly, so it’s worth checking for yourself. They include almost $200 off the Moto g Stylus (2022), which not only offers excellent battery life and solid performance but also, as the name suggests, a stylus!

2. Save big on other great phones

While not completely free, signing up for a Cricket plan can secure you some solid savings on higher-end phones, as with the deals mentioned above.

3. Get HBO Max for free

Another perk of signing up for a $60 per month plan is that you’ll get the ad-supported version of HBO Max thrown in for free. Once you’re signed up to Cricket, all you need to do is open the HBO Max app and select the option to sign in with a provider.

HBO Max is your home for Warner Bros-made movies and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings, the DC Comics superheroes, and more. It’s also the home for new and original movies and shows available nowhere else.

These are the best Cricket Wireless deals currently available. We’ll be sure to update this post with new deals once they are announced. In the meantime, you may be interested in how Cricket compares with other MVNOs such as Mint Mobile, Visible, or Metro by T-Mobile.

