Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Cricket Wireless deals: Free Samsung and Motorola devices
Cricket Wireless is the no-contract subsidiary of AT&T, offering customers a way to get affordable smartphones with cheap prepaid plans. While many of Cricket’s smartphones are already priced pretty reasonably, some special Cricket deals stand out right now. We’ve compiled the best Cricket deals in this post, but be aware that various terms and conditions apply.
Cricket mainly offers phone savings when you join the carrier, although they have occasional price drops on plans. To learn more about what Cricket offers in terms of plans, check out our Cricket Wireless buyer’s guide.
Best Cricket deals
Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of the best Cricket deals as new promotions launch.
1. Get a new smartphone for free
Right now, Cricket Wireless is offering several smartphone deals for free. You have to switch your old number over to Cricket (excluding any AT&T numbers), then sign up for a plan that’s at least $30 or $60 per month, depending on the device you want. As with all phones sold by Cricket, these handsets must be used on the carrier for six months before they can be truly unlocked.
There are plenty of free options right now, which you can check out below. The list changes regularly, so it’s worth checking for yourself. They include almost $200 off the Moto g Stylus (2022), which not only offers excellent battery life and solid performance but also, as the name suggests, a stylus!
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G — worth $189.99
- Samsung Galaxy A13 — worth $159.99
- Samsung Galaxy A03s — worth $119.99
- Moto g 5G (2022) — worth $199.99
- Moto g Stylus (2022) — worth $189.99
- Moto g Power (2022) — worth $139.99
- Moto g Pure — worth $109.99
- Cricket Debut Smart — worth $79.99
- Cricket Vision Plus — worth $99.99
- Cricket Ovation 2 — worth $129.99
- Cricket Icon 4 — worth $109.99
- TCL 30 Z — worth $89.99
- TCL ION Z — worth $89.99
2. Save big on other great phones
While not completely free, signing up for a Cricket plan can secure you some solid savings on higher-end phones, as with the deals mentioned above.
Two of the best deals on Android phones are on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which you can own for $299.99 ($300 off) when you join Cricket, and the Galaxy A53 5G, which is down to 129.99 ($280 off).
Here’s a selection of the phones you can save on:
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for $19.99 ($230 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $299.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $249.99 ($350 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $129.99 ($280 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for $79.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for $19.99 ($210 off)
- Apple iPhone 11 for $49.99 ($450 off)
- Cricket Ovation 3 for $19.99 ($100 off)
3. Get HBO Max for free
Another perk of signing up for a $60 per month plan is that you’ll get the ad-supported version of HBO Max thrown in for free. Once you’re signed up to Cricket, all you need to do is open the HBO Max app and select the option to sign in with a provider.
HBO Max is your home for Warner Bros-made movies and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings, the DC Comics superheroes, and more. It’s also the home for new and original movies and shows available nowhere else.
These are the best Cricket Wireless deals currently available. We’ll be sure to update this post with new deals once they are announced. In the meantime, you may be interested in how Cricket compares with other MVNOs such as Mint Mobile, Visible, or Metro by T-Mobile.