T-Mobile's latest 5G network upgrades mean smoother video calls and online games

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is the first US-based carrier to upgrade to a new “L4S” network technology, which reduces latency in its 5G networks.

L4S improves upon existing technologies by decongesting networks in real-time, prioritizing applications that require faster internet.

Thankfully, you don’t need to upgrade to newer hardware to use T-Mobile’s new low-latency tech.

Choppy video calls or online games are among the most wicked ways to ruin someone’s mood. Every carrier wants to avoid doing that, which results in the never-ending race to test and then implement newer network technologies at scale. In line with these efforts, T-Mobile is upgrading its 5G networks with a new technology that will make your video calls, VR experiences, and online gaming smoother and almost jitter-free.

T-Mobile says it is the first carrier in the US to implement the L4S standard designed to decrease unwanted delays in transmission. L4S stands for “Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput,” and decongests networks by allowing faster movements of data packets for specific applications in real-time. This is an improvement over existing congestion-control protocols, which first analyze packets of data and then prioritize certain apps, resulting in congestion at the receiver’s end.

Notably, L4S may not necessarily boost download or upload speeds on a 5G network.

L4S is designed to make quicker decisions so there’s no — or at least, minimal — congestion and, therefore, faster transmission. It has been available for wired networks for a while and also works with Wi-Fi networks, provided your device and Wi-Fi router support it.

The upgrade occurs at its end, according to T-Mobile, which means users will be able to benefit from improved 5G connectivity without necessarily upgrading to new devices or buying more expensive data plans. These advancements are part of T-Mobile’s preparations for 5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, which is the upcoming generation of mobile networks.

While smoother video calling is one of the most significant applications of L4S, T-Mobile emphasizes its importance in extended reality (XR). Stable frame rates, made possible by the technology, reduce motion sickness or dizziness associated with virtual reality (VR) or XR headsets, or ensure higher-quality visuals in augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA has already enabled L4S for its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform, and T-Mobile users should be able to enjoy more polished visuals and smoother rendering that simulates physical gaming hardware.

T-Mobile adds that L4S will enable other technologies where high-speed remote access is key. One of them is remote driving, and T-Mobile shares the example of a ride-hailing company called Vay, which employs virtual operators who deliver rental vehicles to your doorstep in Berlin without physically driving the car themselves. The operator also expects to expand the technology to enterprise applications where “ultra-responsive experiences” are crucial.

