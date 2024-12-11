Watch: This is how Google could reduce your motion sickness on Android

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a feature called Motion Cues to help combat motion sickness.

The feature will display animated dots on the screen to mimic the movement of the vehicle.

We managed to activate the feature to give you a look at it before its release.

Apple introduced a Vehicle Motion Cues feature in iOS 18 to help iPhone and iPad users fight motion sickness (kinetosis). We spotted Google working on bringing Motion Cues to Android phones, and we finally have a demo to show you how this feature could work.

We managed to activate the upcoming Motion Cues feature with the latest Google Play Services v24.29.32 beta, indicating that it is closer to completion.

If and when the feature rolls out to users, it will need the Display over app permission to work. Users will be able to toggle the feature through a Quick Settings tile. As you can see, the Motion Cues feature will also let you choose whether you want it automatically enabled when “driving” is detected.

Here’s a demo of the feature in action:

As you can see, when the Motion Cues feature is activated, animated black dots appear at the edge of the screen. These dots will mimic the direction of movement of your vehicle. This helps reduce the sensory conflict between what you see with your eyes and the motion your brain feels through your inner ears without massively disrupting the reading or watching experience.

This feature is not currently live within Play Services. We don’t know when it will be released to users or if it ever will, but given the state of completion, there’s a good chance it will be released soon.

Would you like to see Google bring Motion Cues to your Android flagship? Let us know in the comments below!

