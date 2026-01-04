SwitchBot just made a robot butler

TL;DR The onero H1 is SwitchBot’s first humanoid robot, featuring 22 degrees of freedom and Intel RealSense cameras to handle various domestic chores.

Using a self-developed OmniSense VLA model, the robot aims to adapt to various household tasks, such as folding clothes, among others.

SwitchBot also revealed the Lock Vista smart lock, the AI MindClip recorder, an E-Ink Weather Station, and the OBBOTO AI desk light.

By conventional definition, smart home products excel at one task, and they do it expertly. However, there is also a need for more generalist products. SwitchBot tried to tap into this market with the multi-tasking Robot K20 Plus Pro last year — a vacuum that can do more than just vacuum. This year at CES, SwitchBot is going all in on generalist smart home products with an actual robot. Meet the onero H1, SwitchBot’s first humanoid robot.

SwitchBot onero H1

The onero H1 is a generalist robot that does not aim to replace any single device. Instead, it is a multi-task product that aims to eliminate housework itself. Rather than be constrained to any single function, the onero H1 aims to adapt to a wide range of domestic tasks.

SwitchBot says the onero H1 is “completely automatic and collaborative.” It houses multiple Intel RealSense cameras throughout its head, arms, hands, and abdomen. It also features 22 degrees of freedom, providing full flexibility to its arms.

How does it work, though? SwitchBot’s press release mentions that the onero H1 comes with its self-developed OmniSense VLA model AI algorithm that provides for “stability” in a wide range of household scenarios. The robot also works smoothly with the SwitchBot ecosystem. Neither of these statements answers how the onero H1 actually works, so be on the lookout for our hands-on review from CES, where we hope to see the robot in action.

The press images showcase the onero H1 holding a shirt in the air (presumably to fold it) and carrying a pile of folded clothes across the room. Depending on how deftly the robot can perform these tasks, it could be a game-changer, especially in underserved areas such as elder care and disability care.

The onero H1 and its robotic arms A1 will soon be available for pre-order on SwitchBot’s website. We hope to learn more about the robot’s functionality before the pre-orders.

SwitchBot Lock Vista

Alongside the onero H1, SwitchBot is also launching the Lock Vista series of smart locks, which claim to be the world’s first deadbolt smart lock to feature 3D structured-light facial recognition. The Lock Vista Pro also adds contactless palm-vein recognition as an alternative biometric option.

SwitchBot AI MindClip

Further, there’s also the new SwitchBot AI MindClip, which the company claims is more than an AI recorder. It continuously records meetings and conversations, transforming them into structured summaries, actionable to-do lists, and a searchable personal knowledge base.

SwitchBot Weather Station

The new SwitchBot Weather Station features a 7.5-inch E-Ink display that utilizes its built-in sensors to display dates, time, sunrise and sunset times, indoor temperature & humidity data, air quality, weather conditions, and a six-day weather forecast. It also supports multi-platform calendar syncing and auto-scene switches.

SwitchBot OBBOTO

Finally, SwitchBot is also launching OBBOTO, an AI-powered desk pixel global light for all the people who have been asking for an AI-powered desk pixel global light. It features more than 2,900 RGB LEDs, motion sensing, music visualization, and AI-driven mood animations. OBBOTO can display time and weather through light patterns and offers interactive pixel art and ambiance modes for sleep, focus, or relaxation.

