SwitchBot’s new robot vacuum delivers your snacks and holds your tablet

TL;DR SwitchBot has announced its new Multitasking Household Robot K20 Plus Pro.

It features a “FusionPlatform” that allows it to carry payloads and perform tasks beyond vacuuming.

Buyers can add extra kits for tasks such as security patrols or air purification, transforming the robot into a versatile household assistant.

SwitchBot, best known for its smart robot vacuums, is back in the spotlight at CES 2025 with a device that aims to push household automation to new heights. Called the SwitchBot Multitasking Household Robot K20 Plus Pro, this fresh release certainly emphasizes the “multi” in “multitasking.” While it still vacuums and navigates your home in the usual manner, the K20 Plus Pro promises a host of extra features that extend beyond mere floor cleaning.

First and foremost, the K20 Plus Pro is a robot vacuum. It uses D-ToF Lidar Navigation and dual laser detection to map out your home, creating a detailed layout that helps it dodge furniture, pet toys, and other everyday obstacles. In theory, this should deliver consistent, reliable cleaning without frequent run-ins with objects, effectively minimizing the need for human intervention.

What makes this model different from your run-of-the-mill robovac is the new “FusionPlatform.” Think of FusionPlatform as a mobile base that physically connects to the robot vacuum (via something SwitchBot calls ClawLock) and transforms the robovac into a versatile helper on wheels. Capable of carrying payloads of up to 8kg (~17.6lbs), it can deliver food or beverages, transport small packages, or assist seniors by moving items without requiring anyone to bend or lift.

According to SwitchBot, you can guide the K20 Plus Pro like a small RC car, so if you ever feel like shuttling a snack or small package to another room on top of your robovac, that option is available. That’s one thought I’ve always had about robot vacuums since they first came into existence. Apparently, someone at SwitchBot wondered the same thing and decided, “Why not?”

The company envisions even more advanced uses through separate “kits” that work with the FusionPlatform. One such example is the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus kit, which turns the K20 Plus Pro into a mobile security patrol device, able to roam from room to room, monitor activity, and send real-time alerts.

Another kit pairs the robot with a SwitchBot Air Purifier, allowing it to move around and clean the air in multiple rooms. SwitchBot will also offer separate kits for an air fan, a tablet stand, and even an all-in-one omni bundle, which will include all of these attachments.

For anyone who likes to tinker, FusionPlatform is built to support custom parts, 3D-printed attachments, and third-party add-ons beyond the kits SwitchBot will offer. There are also multiple power ports for hooking up extra gadgets like UV sterilization lamps or compact fridges. In other words, if you have a creative idea for a home robot, SwitchBot wants you to run with it.

The K20 Plus Pro fits right into SwitchBot’s existing ecosystem and also plays nicely with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so it can fit into broader home automation routines — like purifying a room’s air as soon as it enters it.

Official pricing and release dates remain under wraps, though the robot is slated to go on sale on SwitchBot’s website later this year. Given that the current K10 Plus Pro ($599.99 at Amazon) retails for around $600, you can probably expect the K20 Plus Pro to land somewhere in that range.

