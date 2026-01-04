SwitchBot’s new E-Ink Weather Station wants a spot by your front door

SwitchBot

TL;DR SwitchBot has introduced a new Weather Station with a 7.5-inch E-Ink display, designed to show key household and weather data at a glance.

The display combines built-in sensor data with local weather information, including indoor temperature and humidity, air quality, current conditions, and a six-day forecast.

It also offers calendar syncing, smart home automations, and AI-powered weather briefings.

This year at CES, SwitchBot is introducing a new, information-first display to its smart home lineup, and it’s the kind of device designed to save you from checking your phone (or forgetting your umbrella). The new SwitchBot Weather Station features a 7.5-inch E-Ink display that keeps key household and weather data visible at a glance, without the glare or distractions of a tablet-style screen. It’s meant to live on a counter or entry table, surfacing the information you want before heading out the door.

As LCD smart displays continue creeping into more corners of the home, SwitchBot’s E-Ink Weather Station feels like a quieter alternative and a calmer way to keep tabs on your environment.

Alongside basics like date and time, sunrise and sunset times, the SwitchBot Weather Station provides a snapshot of indoor conditions, including temperature and humidity, as measured by its built-in sensors. These details are displayed on the left side of the screen, along with the current outdoor conditions, including temperature and humidity. More detailed weather data takes center inluding everything from wind speed and direction to visibility and air quality. The final third or so of the screen features a six-day forecast for the upcoming days.

The station can also sync with multiple calendar platforms and trigger automatic scene switches tied to time, weather, or environmental changes for more streamlined use.

More than just a weather readout, the Weather Station also leans on AI-powered tools to provide daily weather briefings, including local insights and recommendations. Meanwhile, for users who appreciate a quieter, more reflective touch, a rotating selection of weather-themed quotes adds a bit of personality.

In short, the SwitchBot Weather Station is a simple but effective use of E-Ink technology. It is a passive device built for people who want quick glanceable answers before they leave the house, not another screen competing for their attention. Pricing and availability details have not yet been announced.

The Weather Station is just one of several home-centric products SwitchBot is highlighting at CES 2026 this year, including the onero H1, SwitchBot’s first humanoid robot, and more.

