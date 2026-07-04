This gorgeous Android launcher is basically dead — and it’s all Google’s fault

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It’s rare that I encounter an Android launcher I’ve never heard of before, but Stario Launcher is one such example. The project has been ongoing since 2024 and has somehow flown well below the radar. What makes this truly remarkable is that Stario Launcher is perhaps the most beautiful Android launcher I’ve ever installed on my phone.

It has all the elements for a swift yet sumptuous home screen experience, from custom animations and widgets to loads of organizational tools. It looks and feels unlike any other Android launcher I’ve tried, and given that it’s a pretty crowded segment, that’s certainly worth a hat-tip.

There is one massive problem: Stario Launcher is essentially dead, and one company is to blame — Google.

Do you think Google's policy changes will impact your use of third-party Android apps? 31 votes Yes, I rely on many third-party apps. 65 % No, I mostly use apps from the Play Store. 26 % I'm not sure yet. 10 %

Leaning into the Stario experience while I still can

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Before I explain Stario Launcher’s strange and sad predicament, let me touch on the launcher’s positive aspects.

Stario puts aesthetics first and foremost, but this doesn’t come with a functionality or speed hit. It’s made with a keen eye on Google’s Material Expressive design language, sprinkled with its own charm, making it feel right at home on Pixel phones.

Stario Launcher is perhaps the most beautiful Android launcher I’ve ever installed on my phone.

As a minimalist launcher, there’s very little on its main screen at initial startup. This, as an AIO Launcher user — a launcher that puts absolutely everything on a single screen — was a little jarring. Nevertheless, I can appreciate the launcher giving greater importance to the background.

The main screen isn’t completely empty. A clock widget joins a calendar/weather widget, a media widget that’s hidden when nothing’s playing, an animated search shortcut that triggers the launcher’s finder functionality, and the option to pin an app category to the screen. This essentially doubles as a movable dock.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Stario automatically groups related apps and presents the app drawer in these categories when you swipe up on the main screen. Apps the launcher isn’t sure about are lumped into Unsorted, while every other app is placed in its proper category. I’ve never found automatic sorting systems in launchers to be functional, and Stario does struggle a little in this regard. Sure, browsers can be used for “Social” purposes, but I wouldn’t necessarily group Firefox with Instagram and Contacts in that category. I do appreciate the vision here, and thankfully, an option to recategorize apps is available.

I love the idea of automatic app categories, even if I've never found a launcher that has nailed it.

Despite its minor issues, this system makes Stario feel remarkably ordered. And if I ever need to open an app directly, the Search bar isn’t too far away. As I mentioned, the widget sits on the home screen while a full bar is available at the foot of the Categories page.

Stario’s search system is feature-rich and mimics the Pixel Launcher’s design. Not only does it pull up the app I request, but it can also initiate that search in various apps. Again, while I love the idea, it doesn’t quite work as well as I hoped. The launcher also supports alternative search options like Kagi Search, ChatGPT, Ecosia, and Brave. I love the choice.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

A rather brilliant feature is its dedicated Briefing page, which acts as a built-in RSS reader. Instead of polluting the launcher with Google Discover, users can input their own feeds and construct their update experience from the ground up. I imported Kagi News’ RSS feed, and immediately Stario turned into a shortcut to my new favorite news service. To add additional RSS links, tap the Your briefing headline to open the feed link bar. It’s incredibly easy and wonderfully simple.

A Low Spec mode, a dedicated widget page, and a built-in RSS reader makes Stario truly unique.

Then there’s the dedicated widget page, accessible by swiping to the left. Like Microsoft Launcher, users can fill this entire space with widgets. As something of a widget addict, it’s an absolute dream for me. Rather strangely, new widgets added to the stack appear right at the top of the pile, which caught me off guard when I was trying to find the new items I added.

Stario packs a few other oddities that I quite enjoy. For one, it allows the repositioning of the Widget, Categories, and Briefing pages. There’s a toggle for a Low spec mode, which subdues the various visual trinkets on display. Given how quick Stario already is, this setting should make older or lower-spec devices fly.

From a distance, Stario certainly has its quirks, but its bones are strong and indicative of a thoughtfully produced product that would’ve had a long future. Unfortunately, that future is now incredibly murky.

Google’s policies are killing developers’ spirits and their apps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

At this point, you’re likely wondering why I’m slating Google in the title of this article, especially given that Stario Launcher is an open-source product. But this is actually part of the larger problem here.

Stario Launcher’s developer announced in May that the project will be mothballed. Enthusiasts can fork the project if they so desire, but Stario Launcher, as is, will no longer receive updates. The reason? Google’s clampdown on third-party Android apps.

“The September 2026 changes […] are, to me, a clear signal of the direction Android is heading,” writes Stario’s developer on the GitHub page.

“While these changes may not impact Stario directly, they’ve collectively removed much of the motivation I had to continue pushing the project forward.”

The planned restrictions referred to here will either force Android users to use an elaborate workaround to install non-verified apps or require developers to verify themselves with Google. In short, it will make installing apps from beyond the Play Store, apps like Stario Launcher, far more time-consuming.

This, as Stario Launcher’s developer suggests, is a kick in the gut. You can see the full GitHub update below:

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This might just sound like a small road bump for developers to navigate, but I completely understand the mindset. A more restrictive Android makes building and maintaining these apps, especially for hobbyists and part-time developers, a joyless task. Importantly, this is something all non-Play Store app developers will have to contend with in the coming months.

Third-party Android app developers have been sounding the alarm against Google's incoming policies for months now.

Some have been sounding the alarm for months now. My favorite bird call identification app, whoBIRD, warns that it’ll no longer work on certified devices after Google’s September deadline. Popular YouTube alternative NewPipe issued a similar warning. Stario Launcher is just the latest victim.

Judging by these warning signs, we could see a mass extinction of third-party apps on Android in the coming months, but I certainly hope this won’t be the case.

Should you install Stario Launcher?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

While Stario Launcher was by no means the most comprehensive Android home screen experience I’ve used in 2026, it is among the most aesthetically attractive. It blends visuals with functionality, comprehensive search with automatic app categorization, and neatly slots in a fully-fledged news experience with a dedicated widget screen. It has loads of potential, but Google’s policies have suffocated any chance of it reaching those heights.

Stario Launcher's death is likely just a taste of worse things to come.

That said, there are a few launchers that look this good and perform this well on a variety of hardware. If you have an older or secondary phone and require a pacey, pretty home screen, I’d certainly recommend Stario. But I can only hope that another developer picks up the mantle after Google’s new policies take effect.

Follow