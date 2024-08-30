Hypocrite Apple broke Spotify Connect volume control, so here's a wonky workaround

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR A few months ago, Apple started preventing iOS users casting media to third-party devices from controlling the volume using their iPhone’s physical buttons.

Apps like Spotify, YouTube, and Sonos now require users to launch their apps and use the digital volume slider to control connected devices.

Spotify has rolled out an update to its iOS app that makes the volume control process a bit faster.

Back in May, we reported that a recent iOS update broke physical volume button controls when casting media to third-party devices. So, those using Spotify, YouTube, Sonos, and similar services are required to launch the respective apps and use the digital volume slider when casting. This makes an action as simple as lowering the volume much more time-consuming and unintuitive due to Apple’s whims. To make controlling the volume when using Spotify Connect a tad easier, the music streaming giant has rolled out an update to its iOS app.

Apple’s hypocrisy explained While Apple banned third-party apps from using the iPhone’s physical volume buttons to control connected devices, first-party apps have retained the privilege. So, for example, users can rely on Apple’s Remote app to control an Apple TV using the iPhone’s physical volume buttons. Similarly, the Apple Music app supports physical volume button controls when casting.

However, those using Spotify Connect have to launch the Spotify app, go to the Now Playing screen, and then use the digital volume slider to control the connected device. This makes a simple action unnecessarily complex compared to just using the physical buttons without even unlocking the iPhone or interacting with its interface.

According to The Verge, Apple has instructed Spotify to offer native HomePod integration so users can control the volume using their iPhone’s physical buttons. However, even if the Swedish company does, Spotify Connect on iOS would continue to be broken for anyone not casting to a HomePod. Given that most Spotify Connect users probably rely on other speaker brands, they’re doomed to launch the app every time they want to tweak the volume level.

How to make Spotify Connect slightly less broken

As highlighted on this updated Spotify support page, clicking the physical volume buttons while Spotify Connect is in use should now send a push notification. Tapping it will launch the Spotify app and direct you to the digital slider you’ll need to control the volume. While this doesn’t exactly solve the problem, it makes locating the relevant option a bit faster. If you don’t see it on your end yet, ensure you’re running the latest version on Apple’s App Store.

