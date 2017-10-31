Although the HTC U11 Life hasn’t been announced yet, we already know a lot about it thanks to T-Mobile. The smartphone was listed on the carrier’s website for a short period of time, revealing its specs as well as design — check out the image above.

Just as previous rumors suggested, HTC’s upcoming smartphone will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display and come with the Snapdragon 630 chipset under the hood. The handset should have 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage, and a 2,600 mAh battery.

Editor's Pick HTC Financing is back to spread your payments over 24 months HTC might not be as financially strong as it once was, but the company is still churning out good smartphones that can compete with the rest. The thing is, we would call HTC's smartphones "affordable" …

The listing also revealed the U11 Life will be equipped with two 16 MP cameras — front and back — and resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP67 rating. It will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the Sense user interface on top, which is weird considering it should be an Android One smartphone.

Just like the U11, it’s expected to feature Edge Sense that allows you to open an app of your choice just by squeezing the device, and Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. The handset likely won’t have a headphone jack but will ship with HTC’s USonic earbuds included in the box.

Although not confirmed, the U11 Life might be announced at HTC’s event on November 2 in Taiwan alongside the U11 Plus. There’s no word on when exactly it will go on sale, as T-Mobile’s listing didn’t contain this info. However, based on the fact it was briefly listed on the carrier’s website, it shouldn’t be long before you’ll be able to get your hands on it.