Despite not having the best year, HTC stayed in the headlines in 2017. It released the beautiful HTC U Ultra early this year and the impressive HTC U11 a few months after. Unfortunately for the popular Taiwanese manufacturer, things haven’t really panned out like it may have wanted. Despite the U11 helping it to an 8% year-over-year growth, its profits are still far, far lower than they have been in the past. While some may have thought that the sale of part of its mobile division to Google would’ve ended its phone manufacturing days, that turned out not to be the case.

And now, it looks like we’re going to get another new phone in 2017. HTC took to Twitter today to tease its event happening on November 2. It used the tagline “You’ll see it all on 11. 02. 2017” with the picture of a phone with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. We can’t glean much from the picture, but the inclusion of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is significant. The last time HTC released a phone with a rear-mounted sensor was 2013’s One Max.

You’ll see it all on 11.02.2017. pic.twitter.com/vzYtKVdjK5 — HTC (@htc) October 24, 2017

So, which device is HTC teasing? We still don’t know. In the past few months, we’ve seen rumors of the HTC U11 Life and the HTC U11 Plus so those are popular choices. The U11 Life is rumored to come as an Android One device running vanilla Android with solid mid-range specs. The U11 Plus, on the other hand, is rumored to be a beefier flagship-level device that will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and Google Pixel 2 XL. You can read everything we know about the U11 Plus in our rumor tracker.