HTC might not be as financially strong as it once was, but the company is still churning out good smartphones that can compete with the rest. The thing is, we would call HTC’s smartphones “affordable” – you better have $650 in your bank account if you want to buy the HTC U11. It looks like HTC knows this, because the company revamped its financing program.

Originally dubbed HTC Financing, it does not represent HTC’s first footsteps into the world of smartphone financing. When the One phones launched back in 2013, HTC provided folks the option to pay for them over time. That stopped after the One M9 launched in 2015, but now the program is available once more, thanks to a partnership with TD Bank.

Now for the gory details. If you decide to go down the financing route, you will pay $0 down and have 24 months to pay for your phone. During that time, you can choose to pay the full amount at any point or stick to monthly payments, all the while you get 0 percent APR.

You can’t use the financing for just any phone, however – the purchase must be, at minimum, $599. Furthermore, only the 64 GB and 128 GB variants of the U11 are available for financing, though that should change over time.

Finally, and most importantly, the interest will pile up with a 29.99 percent APR if you do not pay off the phone during those 24 months. You don’t want that to happen, so make sure you pay the $28 per month for the 64 GB U11 or $31 per month for the 128 GB U11.

At this point, however, it might make more sense to wait and see what phone HTC will unveil on November 2. If rumors are anything to go by, we could see either the mid-range U11 Life or the flagship-level U11 Plus, the latter of which will surely be available through 24-month financing if it gets announced.

Whether you choose to get the U11 now or wait for something else in the horizon, HTC Financing is available now.