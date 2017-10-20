We got a look at the possible design for the HTC U11 Plus yesterday, one of two devices HTC is expected to launch on November 2. The other, the HTC U11 Life, is anticipated to be HTC’s first Android One phone — and today we’ve got our hands on another slew of details regarding the upcoming device.

The information arrives via Roland Quandt for winfuture.de citing an unnamed source. Quandt has posted accurate leaks in the past and much of the speculation corroborates previously rumors, including the following:

5.2-inch display with 1080p resolution.

Octa-core Snapdragon 630 chip

3 GB of RAM with 32 GB of internal storage space (expandable via microSD)

16 MP rear camera (with RAW support), 16 MP front camera

2,600 mAh battery

IP67 certification

Android Oreo

On top of this, Quandt provided a few more tidbits of information: the display will likely make use of Gorilla Glass protection; the device will have NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connectivity; and the U11 Life won’t house a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, it’s also said that the unit will ship with HTC’s active noise canceling USonic headphones, which arrived with the U11 earlier this year, and will feature that device’s Edge Sense technology (as noted in a previous leak).

Price details were also hinted at in the latest rumor, with Quandt speculating that the handset would go on sale for around 400 euros in Germany (~$472), and in two colors: Ice White and Sapphire Blue.

The prospect of a new HTC phone for under $500 with the latest version of stock Android (and almost guaranteed fast updates) sounds all right by me, and we should have more for you on the HTC U11 Life in the coming weeks. Until then, what are your current thoughts on the HTC U11 Life’s potential? Let us know in the comments.